Racial covenants are still on the books in some Wyoming communities

There’s still at least 30 racial covenants in Laramie County.

Neighborhood covenants set rules for how homeowners can use their properties. That could include what color you can paint your house, whether or not you can operate a business on the premises and so on.

Homeowners associations say the covenants are necessary to protect home values in the neighborhoods, and keep it enjoyable for its residents.

But neighborhoods for decades used racial covenants to exclude Black people and other people of color.

That, by extension, hindered their ability to build wealth and good credit.

While they’re no longer lawful, it’s not unusual to find racial covenants in old neighborhood documents.

Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County wants to raise awareness about the racial covenants still on the books in Cheyenne and across the state, and to encourage their removal.

It’s hosting a town hall on the topic at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 20 at the David R. Romero Community Center. The meeting is free and open to the public.

Special projects coordinator Dan Dorsch said he’s discovered roughly 35 instances of racial covenants in Laramie County while looking through neighborhood records.

Take a 1926 deed for Cheyenne’s Moore Haven Heights subdivision:

“This lot is sold with the express covenant that it not be sold to anyone of the N***o Race, nor anyone not of the Caucasian Race,” the document reads.

Racial covenants became popular following the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1917 ruling deeming city segregation ordinances illegal.

In 1948, the U.S. Supreme Court declared the covenants unenforceable. Then, in 1968, the Federal Fair Housing Act made them illegal altogether.

That didn’t require neighborhoods with existing racial covenants to amend their language, though. That’s why some still have them 50-plus years later.

People buying homes in those neighborhood still have to read them when they sit down to sign their deeds.

In 2021, the Wyoming Legislature passed a law making it easier to remove the covenants.

To amend neighborhood rules, one would ordinarily have to collect signatures from a certain number of households in the subdivision.

But under the new law, if a neighborhood has a covenant that’s unenforceable or unconstitutional, any property owner, attorney, title insurance company or title insurance agent can approach the county clerk’s office to change it.

The legislation was sponsored by Shelly Duncan, R-Lingle, a real estate agent.

“I actually had some clients sitting at the table with me and they had to read through the racist covenants that literally said, people of color had to enter from the rear of the home,” she told lawmakers in 2021.

Bill to remove racist covenants passes second reading in Wyoming House Many real estate contracts still contain discriminatory text barring people of color from owning or occupying houses. The Supreme Court ruled the covenants unenforceable in 1948, but the exclusionary language remains.

Some people worry that removing racial covenants is erasing history, Dorsch said at a state Habitat for Humanity conference last month.

“And that’s not true,” he said. “These will always be on file. It’s just the new version without the covenant or without the language.”

In some places, the easiest way to find covenants is at the county clerk’s office. To find out how many racial covenants are in your area, you’d have to go leaf through them in person.

But there’s also ways to find them online. First American Title has uploaded covenants for 17 Wyoming counties on its website. That’s how Dorsch identified the 30-some racial covenants in Laramie County.

The website also includes scans of covenants for Albany, Campbell, Carbon, Converse, Crook, Fremont, Goshen, Johnson, Natrona, Niobrara, Park, Platte, Sublette, Sweetwater, Uinta and Weston counties.