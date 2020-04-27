Racing the curve on the Wind River Reservation

Even with those precautions, case counts continue to rise and four tribal members died of COVID-19 complications last week.

So for McAuley and her coworkers, the story of the pandemic has been one of rapid and ever-evolving response, quick-thinking triage and pivoting at a moment’s notice.

It’s been a head-spinning journey, McAuley said, but she’s proud of the work they’ve done.

“At the time when we started for some people it looked a little bit premature or extreme,” she said, but, “I feel like our clinic actually did a really good job of getting out ahead of it.

“We knew that the impact would be really high in this area,” she said, “I think our leadership did a really great job of taking this very seriously.”

Then and now

If the outbreak has brought seismic change to daily life, perhaps nowhere is that as evident as in health care. Health workers have taken on a host of new duties, reimagined how they do their work and wrestled with new patient care demands all while trying to minimize their own heightened risk of contracting the virus.