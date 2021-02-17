Racist interruption of UW Black Studies Center virtual event prompts law enforcement investigation

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Messages and emails left for several of the panel’s participants were not immediately returned. Participants continued their discussion after the images were shared, though several did address the interruption briefly.

“There is nothing like real-time,” Frederick Douglass Dixon, director of the university’s Black Studies Center, said during the Zoom call after the first image appeared. “If you understand what we have been doing at the Black Studies Center is dealing with this directly, we don’t back down.”

“We’ve seen the worst of you,” he continued. “We deal with the worst of you every day. Including those who are employed at the University of Wyoming from the top of the bell tower.”

“So who would do something like that? Well, there’s a myriad of folks who would do something like that,” he said.

A spokesperson for the university, Chad Baldwin, said university President Ed Seidel learned of the incident midday Tuesday and law enforcement became "immediately" involved.

The university says an investigation by its information technology office found the offensive content came from computer servers in other countries and a state on the East Coast, and not from UW users.