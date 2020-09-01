Radio reporter bicycles 900 miles across Mountain West for small-town listening session

On the first day of his 900-mile trip along the Great Divide, reporter Nate Hegyi heard peoples’ stories while baking from his home in Missoula to Hamilton, Montana.
The rural reporter for the Mountain West News Bureau is delving into communities in Montana, Idaho, Wyoming and Colorado for a project ahead of the 2020 election called “Across the Great Divide: One Reporter, One Bicycle, and 900 Miles Listening to Small Town America.”
Debriefs with Hegyi will air across the region on the Mountain West News Bureau‘s member stations including Wyoming Public Media, as well as the BBC, Mountain West News Bureau’s managing editor Kate Concannon said.
Hegyi, whose editor describes him as “the roving rural community engagement reporter for the bureau” will keep an online journal through his trek. He hopes to post some small audio dispatches along the way, and the team plans a podcast and more facets of the project after he returns. People can follow Hegyi throughout his trek on the blog, social media and a “Where Is He Now?” map as he crisscrosses the continental divide.
“The Great Divide is a metaphor for our political divide that we’re experiencing right now as a country,” he said.
The Mountain West is home to a quarter of the nation’s news deserts, and, like much of the country, is enduring high unemployment, a surge in COVID–19 cases and a reckoning with a history of racism and police violence.
“It’s a tumultuous year,” Hegyi said in a news release announcing the project. “A pandemic grips the region and the economy is in freefall. But the voices of folks in the Mountain West’s small towns and rural communities are often unheard in regional and national media outlets. So we’re embarking on this trip to learn more about the region’s residents and to hear their stories.”
The purpose of Across the Great Divide “is essentially one giant listening session,” Hegyi said. “It’s to figure out what issues are important to rural and small town westerners.”
Listening
Hegyi plans to ride 50 miles a day, mainly camp at night and take off one day a week to rest along his route. His goal, with some wiggle room, is to conclude the trek Sept. 19 in Greeley, Colorado. He plans to cross through Wyoming Sept. 3-12.
The project stemmed from a grant the Mountain West News Bureau received from America Amplified, a 2020 community engagement journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. The idea for the bicycle trek came to him as he thought about different approaches to community engagement journalism across the team’s coverage area of the Mountain West and thought he could drive from town to town.
“But as a reporter, it’s kind of like you get a little bit exhausted and tired of feeling very extractive when you just parachute into a town and talk to the three people you need to talk to, you know, maybe a couple others on background and then leave,” he said. “I wanted to move more slowly and talk to people I wouldn’t otherwise see in a car, cruising down a highway at 80 miles an hour.”
He thought it might be too crazy of an idea but pitched it to see what his editor would say.
“And luckily enough, I have a crazy enough editor that lets us do insane things like that,” he said.
The project comes at a time when Concannon believes journalism has never been more important.
“But it’s also a time when people aren’t listening to each other, right? And that’s what Nate’s doing,” she said. “He’s going around some very different communities around the region, you know, small ranching communities, small rural communities, agricultural communities, wealthy ski towns, college towns. And he’s listening to people and then telling us about what he’s hearing.”
Across the Great Divide is a deep dive into rural America in the Mountain West, where there are many and growing news deserts.
“And so it’s a way for us to get into these communities and listen to them and tell their stories, and as I said, listen to what they’re worried about, what their concerns are,” Concannon said.
She instantly agreed to the idea, although it was touch and go for a while whether the project would move forward in the pandemic.
The original plan was for Hegyi to ride the entire 2,000 miles along the Continental Divide on a mountain bike route. But when the pandemic hit, the news team tabled the whole idea and until July.
“I still wanted to do it, and I was still feeling very extractive and I needed to kind of shake myself out of a rut of reporting,” he said.
They decided to move ahead and shorten the trip to 900 miles and mainly along on highways.
“And as his editor, I really thought long and hard about should we do it,” Concannon said. “You know, we’re still in a pandemic. But we decided it can be done safely. He’s going to be interviewing everybody outside, he can social distance, wear a mask, wear glasses and do all the things that he needs to do to keep himself and the community safe. So we felt it should be a go.”
It’s a different world than it was at the start of the year, and the pandemic has amplified many issues of the region, Hegyi said. There’s higher unemployment and even lower trust in government entities now.
“So I think it’s even a better idea now than it was back in back in January,” he said. “Just because 2020 has turned into a year that may in hindsight be as important in 1969 or any, you know, number of years prior that had been kind of turning points for our country. So we’ll see. But it definitely feels like it’s a good time to do this.”
He aims to explore many facets including population growth in the West anecdotally over the past year as people are fleeing cities.
“Again, anecdotally, we don’t have hard numbers to back that up,” he said. “But I’m really curious to see how people are feeling that on the ground, whether it’s happening in places that aren’t Laramie and Missoula and Bozeman, you know, whether it’s happening in tiny towns like Hamilton and Salmon, Idaho or something like that.”
Riding
Hegyi bicycled across the state of Washington two years ago, “which gave me a good idea of the physical pain and the loneliness that you have when you’re on the road,” he said.
That’s one thing that spurred him to the project. His least favorite type of reporting is to walk up to strangers out of the blue and invite them to talk.
“But when you’re by yourself on a bike for five hours, you’re like desperate to talk to anyone,” he said. “And so it also makes it that easier. And you’re more engaged, I think, too just because you’re like, ‘I want to talk to anybody, so let me talk to you and I’ll record it.’”
Hegyi felt a lot of nerves as he embarked on the ride. He hoped that people would talk to him, that the project will be successful. If it is, he hopes other reporters will consider bicycle travel.
“Because it’s a neat way to kind of see your coverage area and to experience places that you normally wouldn’t get to see in a car,” he said.
The experience was already different the morning he set out than the numerous times he’s driven through the valley. He realized for the first time the meadowland is full of red wing blackbirds and birdsongs.
“And it’s just those little things, whether it’s natural or seeing somebody working in a field or hanging out in the playground, like those are the stuff that we actively miss every day when we’re in a car,” he said.
The trek is an experiment — community engagement journalism always is, to some extent — but Concannon wasn’t worried about people talking with Hegyi; they always do, she said.
Two days into the trip, she worked with him on the first blog post after he’d met and talked with several people he happened upon while riding.
“But it’s fascinating already,” she said.
After he returns, Across the Great Divide will continue with a podcast in late October featuring interviews and what he learned as well as a collaboration with the Local Voices Network for an online listening session with some of the people he met along the way.
“So everyone I talk to, I’m going to gather their names and email addresses, and then we’re going to set up this online listening session where we’re going to try to see if we can connect the dots between things that people in rural communities in Montana are feeling compared to Wyoming compared to Colorado — what ties them together?” he said. “What issues are we missing as a news organization that we need to be covering more of? What’s important to rural and small town communities? That will hopefully guide our coverage into the future after the November elections.”
Follow arts & culture reporter Elysia Conner on twitter @erconner
