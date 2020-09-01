Radio reporter bicycles 900 miles across Mountain West for small-town listening session

She instantly agreed to the idea, although it was touch and go for a while whether the project would move forward in the pandemic.

The original plan was for Hegyi to ride the entire 2,000 miles along the Continental Divide on a mountain bike route. But when the pandemic hit, the news team tabled the whole idea and until July.

“I still wanted to do it, and I was still feeling very extractive and I needed to kind of shake myself out of a rut of reporting,” he said.

They decided to move ahead and shorten the trip to 900 miles and mainly along on highways.

“And as his editor, I really thought long and hard about should we do it,” Concannon said. “You know, we’re still in a pandemic. But we decided it can be done safely. He’s going to be interviewing everybody outside, he can social distance, wear a mask, wear glasses and do all the things that he needs to do to keep himself and the community safe. So we felt it should be a go.”

It’s a different world than it was at the start of the year, and the pandemic has amplified many issues of the region, Hegyi said. There’s higher unemployment and even lower trust in government entities now.