Rain helps crews battling Crater Ridge Fire

Rain came to the northern Bighorn National Forest on Thursday, helping firefighters as they work to contain a wildfire that has been burning in the area for more than a month.

A total of .77 inches of rain fell on the forest, a spokeswoman for the firefighting effort said. Temperatures also dropped considerably.

"This is great news, and the reprieve has been beneficial," the spokeswoman wrote to journalists on Friday morning. "However, the weather forecast calls for a warming trends starting this weekend, so it won't take long for everything to dry out."

Even with the wetter weather, the fire remained active, an update on the blaze states, especially under the trees where the rain could not reach the ground.

The Crater Ridge Fire ignited on July 17 about 30 miles northeast of Lovell, just south of Wyoming's border with Montana. It was likely caused by lightning.

Earlier this week, officials said they expect the fire will continue to burn until there is a “season-ending event such as heavy snowfall.”

Crews on Friday planned to continue working the north and east of the fire's perimeter. Rain showers were expected, with temperatures in the low 50s.