Rain limits spread of fire near Laramie Peak

Rain falling over the Sugarloaf Fire continues to limit its spread, federal authorities said Friday.

Two days of precipitation tamped down activity on the 512-acre fire, which is burning near Laramie Peak on the Medicine Bow Forest. It has so far consumed 512 acres with no containment yet.

Friday's forecast included scattered showers and thunderstorms. Officials expect limited fire spread to persist as long as the weather holds, according an announcement by Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team Three, which is leading the firefighting effort.

Crews were expected Friday to take advantage of the humidity and precipitation to strengthen lines along the northern and eastern edges of the blaze, the announcement states. They also expected to extend a line from the northeastern corner to a two-track road to the east.

The fire is burning in a rocky, forested area, and multiple aircraft have assisted the ground effort with drops of fire retardant.

On Monday, the fire prompted the evacuation for Bear Creek Road between Garrett intersection and Friend Park.

There have been no reports of injuries.

Fire officials suspect the blaze is human-caused. They've asked anyone with information to call the Forest Service Law Enforcement Tip Line at 303-275-5266.

Wyoming has seen multiple wildfires ignite this month amid hot and dry conditions. Erratic winds have helped fuel their spread.