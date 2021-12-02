Raise the state minimum wage to $12, Wyoming Community Foundation recommends

A new report from the Wyoming Community Foundation recommends raising the state minimum wage to $12 an hour.

That raise would lift thousands of Wyomingites out of poverty, make it easier for workers and families to get by on low-wage jobs, the report states, and would alleviate the amount of taxpayer money needed for assistance programs.

Right now, Wyoming’s state minimum wage sits at $5.15 an hour, which is $2.10 less than the federal rate and tied with Georgia’s for the lowest in the U.S.

The state’s minimum wage for tipped jobs is $2.13, the same as the federal minimum for jobs like servers, bartenders and others who are expected to earn the majority of their money from tips. The community foundation report advocates for raising that to $6.85 an hour.

Around 8,500 people in Wyoming earn the federal minimum wage of $7.25. That rate hasn’t been raised in 12 years, even as inflation has increased prices by nearly 30% nationwide in that time.

Between 2019 and 2020, the price of food in Wyoming rose 2.7% and housing prices increased by 3.2% according to an April report from the state’s economic analysis division.

That report showed that overall inflation rose the most in 2020 in central Wyoming, at 2.7%, followed by 2.1% in the northwestern part of the state.

Samin Dadelahi, community foundation chief operating officer, said in a release Tuesday that the federal minimum wage isn’t enough for most workers to cover basic needs. They have to turn to government assistance or work extra jobs to make ends meet, Dadelahi said.

“Too many families get to the end of the month and don’t have the means to feed their families and pay for utilities,” Dadelahi said in Tuesday’s release.

Based on data gathered by the Wyoming Survey and Analysis Center, nearly 30,000 low-wage workers, defined as those that make less than $15 per hour, stand to benefit from a raise to $12.

Around 63% of those low-wage workers are parents, according to data from WYSAC. Of those, 35% have children under 5.

Ten percent are people of color, the data shows, and 12% are Hispanic. More than half, 52%, are over the age of 35.

The data, from 2019, shows that 13% have a Bachelor’s or higher degree. Thirty-six percent have at least a high school diploma or an equivalent.

