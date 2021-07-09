Rancher found after being pinned under ATV for nearly two days

“He tried to use the horn on the four-wheeler so much he ran the battery down,” Sheriff Scott Matheny.

Frank tried getting out from under the ATV, but “there was no escape” in large part because of his injuries, he said.

Through his pain, he saw the sun set and rise twice.

“(When) nobody shows up you kind of give up hope,” he said.

He tried to stay in the moment and do whatever he could, which included keeping himself hydrated.

He had a cooler and was able to ration a couple of bottles of water and a couple of Keystone Light beers, the sheriff said.

As Frank was doing what he could to hold on and survive, neighbor Don Hamm was searching the area on horseback. At about 8 a.m. Tuesday, Hamm found the missing rancher.

By that time, “I was pretty much out of it,” Frank recalled. “I didn’t know where I was when (Hamm) talked to me. He tried to keep me down as I was trying to get up (but) I couldn’t get up anyway.

“Everything on the left side pretty much hurt, from the top of my head to my toes.”

By the time Quentin showed up, his brother was sitting up and talking.