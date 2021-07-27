Rancher’s request for cattle loss compensation rejected by state

He said there can be crossover when it comes to the size of yearlings and calves at the end of the season and said a calf could be the same size at the end of a season as a yearling at the beginning of the summer. Peterson also mentioned yearlings have no mother cow to look over them and still have an immature mindset, making them possibly just as vulnerable to predator attacks as calves.

Although multiplier counts do not apply to yearlings, G&F regulations do not clearly define what constitutes a calf. It is the commission who is in charge with creating these definitions, and then G&F staff to enforce them. If a member of the public doesn’t like a decision, it comes back to the commission.

“Neglecting to include yearling in that calf definition drastically cuts into his profit and deprives him crucial profits from his operation,” Jalie Meinecke, Peterson’s attorney, said to the commission.

Peterson requested a sum of $50,510 for the 42 cows he valued at $1,202 per head. Game and Fish staff disputed this value because they thought it included shipping costs. They put the per-head value at $1,162 per head, but the commission sided with Peterson on his determined value.