Rangers kill black bear at Yellowstone after it bites woman
breaking top story

Black bear

Likelihood of seeing: Moderate

Black bears are far more common in the park than grizzlies, and are spotted frequently in the Mammoth and Tower areas. Though smaller and less aggressive than grizzly bears, black bears can still be dangerous. The bears found in Yellowstone are generally of the cinnamon bear subspecies (Ursus americanus cinnamomum), and many have rusty brown or reddish fur.

Rangers at Yellowstone National Park killed a black bear after it wandered into a campsite and bit a woman on the arm and head, the park announced Wednesday. 

The woman suffered bruises and minor abrasions from the bite. The bear also nipped at a child before eating the group's food.

The park said rangers decided to kill the bear because of concerns over human safety including that it entered an occupied campsite, bit a person and received a food reward after that behavior.

The incident occurred at about 5 p.m. July 6 at a backcountry campsite that was occupied by five backpackers, two of whom were children, the park said. The campsite was 3 miles from the Hellroaring Trailhead on the park's north side.

The backpackers were sitting outside their tents when an adult female black bear entered the campsite, the park said. It walked up to a woman and bit her on the right arm and head, the park said. The animal also nipped at the right hand of one of the children before walking over to the group's food and eating it.

The food was under a storage pole, but had not yet been hung.

When rangers arrived on horseback, they found the bear still eating at the campsite.

"The risk of being injured by a black bear while in backcountry campsites in Yellowstone National Park is approximately 1 in 850,000 overnight stays,” Yellowstone Bear Management Biologist Kerry Gunther said in a statement. “Although the risk is low, the park recommends that backcountry campers carry bear spray while hiking and when in camp. Hang food from the food pole at all times except when cooking or eating."

Black bears injure humans at Yellowstone only about once every seven years. 

Editor

Joshua Wolfson joined the Star-Tribune in 2007, covering crime and health before taking over the arts section in 2013. He also served as managing editor before being named editor in June 2017. He lives in Casper with his wife and their two kids.

