Rangers kill black bear at Yellowstone after it bites woman

Rangers at Yellowstone National Park killed a black bear after it wandered into a campsite and bit a woman on the arm and head, the park announced Wednesday.

The woman suffered bruises and minor abrasions from the bite. The bear also nipped at a child before eating the group's food.

The park said rangers decided to kill the bear because of concerns over human safety including that it entered an occupied campsite, bit a person and received a food reward after that behavior.

The incident occurred at about 5 p.m. July 6 at a backcountry campsite that was occupied by five backpackers, two of whom were children, the park said. The campsite was 3 miles from the Hellroaring Trailhead on the park's north side.

The backpackers were sitting outside their tents when an adult female black bear entered the campsite, the park said. It walked up to a woman and bit her on the right arm and head, the park said. The animal also nipped at the right hand of one of the children before walking over to the group's food and eating it.

The food was under a storage pole, but had not yet been hung.

When rangers arrived on horseback, they found the bear still eating at the campsite.