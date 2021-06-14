 Skip to main content
Rangers looking for missing man in Grand Teton National Park
breaking top story

Cian McLaughlin

A missing poster for hiker Cian McLaughlin. 

 U.S. Park Service

Rangers in Grand Teton National Park are looking for a man who went missing in the park after appearing to go on a hike. 

Cian McLaughlin was reportedly last seen in the park on the afternoon of June 8 roughly a half mile from the Lupine Meadows Trailhead. He was wearing a cutoff tank top, shorts, a bucket hat and round sunglasses. McLaughlin was not carrying a backpack.

His car was found parked at the Lupine Meadows Trailhead in the park, and he could have been hiking in the Garnet, Surprise, Amphitheater, Delta or Taggart Lakes areas. 

According to a release from the National Parks Service, McLaughlin did not show up for work on Thursday and was reported missing on Saturday. He was believed to be hiking earlier last week but had shared where he was planning on going in the park. 

An air and ground search of high-probability areas on Saturday found no evidence of McLaughlin or leads to his location. The search was set to continue Monday. More than 40 park staff were performing ground searches. They were assisted by four search and rescue dog teams.  Teton County Search and Rescue was also combing the area.

McLaughlin is a 27-year-old man with collar-length brown hair and brown eyes, according to the National Parks Service. He has an Irish accent, is 6 feet tall and weighs around 180 pounds. 

Anyone who has seen McLaughlin or has any information about his location should contact the NPS Investigative Services Branch by calling or texting (888) 653-0009, emailing nps_isb@nps.gov or submitting a tip online at nps.gov/ISB

