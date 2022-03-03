Rawlins residents told to boil water after system loses pressure

Residents in the city of Rawlins were being told Thursday to boil their drinking water after the municipal water system lost pressure due to a string of problems.

The southern Wyoming community’s water system experienced three issues at the same time, according to an announcement posted on the city website. The system was receiving a reduced flow of water when in town water breaks drained the reserve supply. On top of that, the city was experiencing a pump issue at its water treatment plant.

“This led to a loss of pressure in the distribution system, which may cause back-pressure, back-siphonage, or a net movement of water from outside the pipe to the inside through cracks, breaks, or joints in the distribution system that are common in all water systems,” the announcement states “Such a system failure carries with it a high potential that fecal contamination or other disease-causing organisms could enter the distribution system.

“These conditions may pose an imminent and substantial health endangerment to persons served by the system.”

Residents were being asked to conserve water when possible. The city also asked people to look after neighbors and those who are vulnerable.

The city said its fire trucks had full tanks for firefighting purposes. Raw water was being provided to the local hospital, nursing home and other critical areas for toilet flushing.

Residents were being advised to boil water for at least three minutes or use bottled water for drinking, brushing teeth, washing dishes and other household activities. The city planned to make bottled water available to “residents in critical need” after 6 p.m. Thursday at the Carbon County Fairgrounds Multiplex.

Those who can’t travel can call 307-328-7777 for water delivery.

