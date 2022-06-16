Rawlins to host first Pride festival Saturday

Rawlins will host a Pride Month celebration for the first time this Saturday.

The event, dubbed the First Annual Love is Love Pride Festival, is set for Saturday at the Jeffrey Memorial Community Center in Rawlins.

The Pride Fair is set to begin at 6 p.m., showcasing health, wellness and other educational resources alongside vendors, food, games and live music. An event listing says attendees will also be able to have professional photos taken. The fair is open to all ages, and free to attend.

At 8 p.m., the celebration is set to shift to a Pride glow dance for people 21 years old and over (IDs will be checked, the listing says). A cash bar, raffle prizes and more live music are planned for the dance, set to last until 11 p.m.

Local businesses and nonprofits including Ohana Sips, Platte Vape Co., Anong’s Thai Cuisine, KnoWyo, Carbon County Public Health and Pro-Choice Wyoming are sponsoring or hosting booths at the festival.

According to the event’s social media, the health department plans to offer on-site STI testing and health information and will be conducting anonymous surveys to better serve the community.

The organizers’ mission, according to the event listing, is to “encourage peaceful coexistence through educational, entertaining, and positive events with heavy focus on the contemporary problems facing the LGBTQIA+ community.”

Pride celebrations are a relatively recent phenomenon for most of Wyoming, which legalized gay marriage in 2014. Cheyenne, the capital, didn’t host a Pride event until 2017. Casper’s Pride weekend began in 2016, Sheridan’s first Pride March took place in 2019 and Evanston held its first Pride parade last year.

Organizers received some social media backlash when the event was announced in January, said festival founder Nathan Fryar in an email to the Star-Tribune on Tuesday. One person said they wanted to plan a “straight pride” celebration the day after, while others worried the event wouldn’t be suitable for children. Fryar said Rawlins Police Chief Mike Ward committed to investigate any online harassment.

