Rawlins water boiling advisory expected to continue through midweek

The city of Rawlins expects residents there will need to continue boiling their tap water through the middle of next week.

The boiling advisory went into effect Thursday after the city water system suffered a serious pressures loss that carries with it the possibility of fecal or disease contamination. The advisory is likely to remain through Wednesday, the city said.

City officials estimated that roughly 30% of Rawlins was not receiving any tap water. In response, the city set up water supplies at the Carbon County Fairgrounds and at local businesses.

Officials asked those with access to tap water to only use it for critical needs such as drinking and teeth brushing — and only after boiling it for three minutes.

“Now is NOT the time for showering, laundry, flushing and washing dishes,” the city wrote on its website.

Water remained available on city fire trucks. Raw water was also still being provided to the local hospital and nursing home for toilet flushing.

The Rawlins water system lost pressure due to a confluence of events. Less water was flowing into the system, in-town breaks had depleted local water tanks and the city’s water treatment plant suffered a pump issue.

Lack of water pressure can cause water from outside pipes to travel inside them through cracks or joints. That phenomenon raises the possibility of unhealthy water contamination.

Residents were advised to boil water for at least three minutes before using it. Bottled water was available at the Carbon County Fairgrounds. Well water was also available there for less critical uses such as dish washing or bathing.

Homebound residents who need water delivered were advised to call Carbon County Emergency Management at 307-328-7777.

Officials asked the public to check on neighbors, especially vulnerable people.

For more information, visit rawlinswy.org/374/Critical-Water.

