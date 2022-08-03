Recent data illustrates increased Wyoming Democratic exodus

The number of registered Democrats in the state (which is, by many measures, the reddest in the nation) are dwindling in light of the upcoming midterm election.

From July 1 -- when early voting began -- to Aug. 1, the Republican party gained more than 3,000 voters. During the same time span in 2018 -- the last midterm election year -- the party only gained 1,300. Primary election day is less than two weeks out.

Some of the registrants the Republicans are gaining appear to be coming from the Democratic party.

From July to August of this year, the number of registered Democrats decreased by over 3,500. In 2018, that number only decreased by 54. In other words, roughly 65 times more Democrats have left their party than in the previous midterm election year.

The independents (or unaffiliated voters) in Wyoming exhibit a similar trend -- roughly 44 times more independents have left the party over the same time frame.

Teton, the bluest county in the state, hit a recent record number of registered Republicans because of switching over, according to The Jackson Hole News&Guide.

Many of these party switches appear to be motivated by a desire to vote for Rep. Liz Cheney, who has drawn in Democratic support for her opposition to Donald Trump and her prominent role on the Jan. 6 committee to investigate the U.S. Capitol attack.

“This is a straight value question. And the question is whether you’re on board with democracy or not,” said Jane Ifland, a two-time Democratic candidate for statehouse and abortion-rights activist who’s lived in Casper since 1980.

“I just can’t believe it,” she said. “I’ve never registered Republican in my life.”

Zooming out to January through July of 2022, the number of affiliated Democrats in Wyoming has decreased by 2,537. In 2018 and 2014, the previous two midterm election cycles, that figure was 21 and 177, respectively.

Given that Wyoming allows same-day party changes and registration, the crossover numbers this time around will certainly be higher than what the available data as of Aug. 1 shows. But because of the relatively small number of Democrats in Wyoming, the practice is unlikely to be enough for Cheney to rely on for a win, in part because the Cheney-Hageman race is not expected to be close.

A Casper Star-Tribune poll conducted by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy found Hageman leads Cheney 52% to 30%. The survey of likely Republican primary voters included members of the GOP, but also Democrats and independents who plan to change their party affiliation to support Cheney.

That said, other races like secretary of state, state senate, statehouse and sheriff races could turn out to be nail biters.

Democrats changing their party affiliation is also likely to help more moderate and traditional Republican candidates down ballot, because once a voter changes their party affiliation to Republican, they can only vote for Republican candidates in the primary.

Despite the fact that there's two weeks until election day, there are already more total registered voters in Wyoming than there were on election day of 2020, a presidential election year -- 284,557 compared to 230,230.

The primary is Aug. 16.