Record 16 cases announced in Natrona County schools

The Natrona County School District announced a record 16 new cases of coronavirus among students and staff on Monday.

The previous record for daily cases in Natrona County schools was eight, announced in late September.

The new cases include nine students and seven staff members. They include:

two Centennial Middle School students and one staff member;

one CY Middle School student;

one Fort Caspar Academy student;

three Kelly Walsh High School students and one staff member;

two Natrona County High School students;

one Cottonwood Elementary School staff member;

one Journey Elementary staff member;

one Sagewood Elementary staff member;

one Southridge Elementary staff member; and

one Verda James Elementary staff member.

The cases come amid a massive spike in infections that began in mid-September and continues to surge unabated.

Cases plateaued in Wyoming in late spring before beginning a spike in mid-June. As a result, state health officials decided against their plans to eliminate almost all coronavirus restrictions.