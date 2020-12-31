Record 33 more Wyomingites die from COVID-19, state reports

Thirty-three more Wyomingites have died from COVID-19, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Thursday.

Thursday's announcement was the most new deaths reported by the state in a single day since the pandemic began. Monday, 32 deaths were announced, the previous record.

Not all deaths announced by the health department occurred in a single day. The state does not include a death in its COVID-19 count unless the virus is listed on the patient’s death certificate as either the cause of death or a contributing factor. There is often a lag between when deaths occur and when deaths are reported because of the time it takes for death certificates to be processed.

All but one of the deaths announced Thursday occurred this month, one occurred late last month.

There have been a record 223 deaths announced in December — 65 this week.

Of the 33 deaths announced Thursday, 17 were residents of long-term care facilities. Twenty of those 33 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 and 25 had preexisting health conditions that made them more vulnerable to complications from the illness.

