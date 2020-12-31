Record 33 more Wyomingites die from COVID-19, state reports

Thirty-three more Wyomingites have died from COVID-19, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Thursday.
Thursday's announcement was the most new deaths reported by the state in a single day since the pandemic began. Monday, 32 deaths were announced, the previous record.
Not all deaths announced by the health department occurred in a single day. The state does not include a death in its COVID-19 count unless the virus is listed on the patient’s death certificate as either the cause of death or a contributing factor. There is often a lag between when deaths occur and when deaths are reported because of the time it takes for death certificates to be processed.
All but one of the deaths announced Thursday occurred this month, one occurred late last month.
There have been a record 223 deaths announced in December — 65 this week.
Of the 33 deaths announced Thursday, 17 were residents of long-term care facilities. Twenty of those 33 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 and 25 had preexisting health conditions that made them more vulnerable to complications from the illness.
New deaths were reported in 14 counties. Laramie County added seven deaths, the most of any county in Thursday's update. Natrona and Fremont counties added four deaths; Park and Washakie counties added three each; Big Horn, Campbell and Goshen counties all added two deaths; and Crook, Carbon, Sheridan, Sublette, Sweetwater and Teton counties all added one death.
In mid-September, cases began increasing at a rate exponentially higher than anything seen here since the pandemic began — a trend that continued into November before beginning to drop off after Thanksgiving. Subsequent spikes in hospitalizations and deaths have followed.
The symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear within two weeks. Health officials recommend self-isolating for two weeks if you have contact with a person who has the illness.
COVID-19 deaths per county:
- Natrona: 92
- Fremont:64
- Laramie: 62
- Campbell: 31
- Big Horn: 21
- Washakie: 19
- Goshen: 17
- Sheridan: 17
- Sweetwater: 16
- Carbon: 15
- Converse: 11
- Lincoln: 11
- Park: 10
- Albany: 9
- Platte: 8
- Crook: 7
- Uinta: 7
- Johnson: 6
- Sublette: 6
- Teton: 4
- Niobrara: 2
- Weston: 2
- Hot Springs: 1