Record ballots cast in Tuesday's Wyoming primary

Natural resources attorney Harriet Hageman, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won the Republican primary for Wyoming’s sole seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, with about 66.3% of the vote. Cheney received roughly 28.9% of the vote.
Voting statistics from the Secretary of State's Office show 171,964 of Tuesday's voters were registered as Republicans. That's roughly 94%. Another 8,194 were registered as Democrats, representing 4.5% of voters.
The 10-year low goes to 2012's primary, when only 108,440 votes were cast in Wyoming.
The previous record was 146,612 in 1986, according to records from the Secretary of State’s Office.
That year, there was no incumbent for the governor’s race — former Gov. Edgar Herschler announced he wouldn’t be seeking a fourth term.
Lawmaker Pete Simpson and Bill Budd, former executive vice president of the Wyoming Mining Association, were still "neck-and-neck" for the Republican nomination the morning after the primary, according to the Aug. 20, 1986 edition of the Star-Tribune. (Simpson ultimately won the primary race.)
Attorney Mike Sullivan received the democratic nomination, and would go on to be elected Wyoming's next governor.
