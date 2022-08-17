Record ballots cast in Tuesday's Wyoming primary

Wyoming residents turned out this primary like never before, with a total of 182,142 ballots cast.

That's a new record for most votes cast during a Wyoming primary, according to the Secretary of State's Office, which keeps voter turnout statistics dating back to 1978.

Several voters told a Star-Tribune reporter Tuesday they were hitting the polls to vote out Rep. Liz Cheney.

Natural resources attorney Harriet Hageman, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won the Republican primary for Wyoming’s sole seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, with about 66.3% of the vote. Cheney received roughly 28.9% of the vote.

Voting statistics from the Secretary of State's Office show 171,964 of Tuesday's voters were registered as Republicans. That's roughly 94%. Another 8,194 were registered as Democrats, representing 4.5% of voters.

That party divide is much greater than previous years. During the 2020 Wyoming primary, 25,526 people voted as Democrats, accounting for 18.2% of the total turnout.

Crossover votes from Wyoming Democrats supporting Cheney likely account for that split. Cheney drew notable Democratic support this election season for her criticism of Trump.

Over the last several years, the majority of primaries in the state have garnered somewhere between 120,000 and 140,000 votes.

The 10-year low goes to 2012's primary, when only 108,440 votes were cast in Wyoming.

The previous record was 146,612 in 1986, according to records from the Secretary of State’s Office.

That year, there was no incumbent for the governor’s race — former Gov. Edgar Herschler announced he wouldn’t be seeking a fourth term.

Lawmaker Pete Simpson and Bill Budd, former executive vice president of the Wyoming Mining Association, were still "neck-and-neck" for the Republican nomination the morning after the primary, according to the Aug. 20, 1986 edition of the Star-Tribune. (Simpson ultimately won the primary race.)

Attorney Mike Sullivan received the democratic nomination, and would go on to be elected Wyoming's next governor.