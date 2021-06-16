 Skip to main content
Record-breaking temperatures recorded across Wyoming
Record-breaking temperatures recorded across Wyoming

The heat wave that cooked much of Wyoming this week broke several records, according to National Weather Service figures.

At least nine Wyoming towns recorded all-time highs for June 15, with several shattering previous marks. Thermometers in Buffalo, for example, topped out at 104 degrees on Tuesday, surpassing the previous high of 85 degrees, set last year. Temperatures in Casper reached 101 degrees, breaking the old mark of 93 degrees, set in 1987. 

The highest temperature recorded Tuesday was 106 degrees in Worland, according to the National Weather Service's Riverton office. The previous high for June 15 was 102 degrees, set in 1987.

Other record breaking highs included: 

  • 91 degrees in Big Piney;
  • 99 degrees in Cody;
  • 98 degrees in Lander;
  • 100 degrees in Riverton; and
  • 95 degrees in Rock Springs.

The heat wave began to ease Wednesday, but temperatures in the 90s are still forecast across most of the state.

