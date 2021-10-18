Record wild horse roundup is latest development in yearslong resource dispute

And while ranchers want the BLM to remove the state’s wild horses, which compete with cattle and sheep for food, wild horse advocacy groups want the agency to expand protections and allow for larger horse populations. Often, neither side ends up fully satisfied.

“From the local community to the ranchers, everybody gets frustrated with the BLM,” said Suzanne Roy, executive director of the American Wild Horse Campaign.

The agency agreed in 2013 to “remove all wild horses located on RSGA’s private lands, including Wyoming Checkerboard lands, with the exception of those wild horses found within the White Mountain Herd Management Area.” But the mixture of public and private land ownership complicates management efforts.

Under the Wild and Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act of 1971, the BLM is required to maintain wild horse populations at or above the minimums set for each herd management area. It reserves the discretion to decide whether to remove horses that exceed those minimums.