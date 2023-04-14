In an effort to tell the Red Desert's story, a documentary about the Red Desert and how its history is intertwined with Indigenous culture will premiere at the Central Wyoming College Robert A. Peck Center on April 22.

A press release from the Wyoming Outdoor Council, who produced the film along with the Indigenous Land Alliance of Wyoming and Topographic Media, invites the public to the premiere, a panel discussion and a reception afterwards that will have food, drinks and music.

The Red Desert is widely regarded as an important area in the state, namely for its recreational opportunities, vast amounts of wildlife and plant species and attractiveness due to its natural resources, like coal, oil and natural gas. One of the aims of the documentary, according to the council, is to "safeguard the Red Desert for future generations."

It's also home to the Run the Red race, a trail race that takes runners through the desert on a half marathon, 50K and 100K course in an effort to show people its beauty and encourage conservation.

The film, which is named "Last of the Wild: A Red Desert Story" centers on the "iconic landscape" of the desert with a runtime of 25 minutes, the press release states.

"Preserving the land and the wildlife it supports is not just a responsibility, it's an honor. ‘Last of the Wild’ reminds us of the cultural and historic significance of the Red Desert and the need to protect it as a national treasure," said Big Wind Carpenter, the Wyoming Outdoor Council’s tribal engagement coordinator and member of the Northern Arapaho tribe.

To Indigenous peoples, especially the Eastern Shoshone people, the Red Desert is very important to them -- a place they could go hunting, get medicines and travel for trade. Nearby South Pass City, before it was a gold rush destination, was home for the Eastern Shoshone people. But they were excluded from managing their lands for 150 years, previous Star-Tribune reporting states.

This documentary is not the first time that the Red Desert has found itself a big-screen star. In 2020, Patagonia made a nine-minute documentary about Run the Red called "Unfenced." It can be viewed on the brand's website.

In addition to the Riverton premiere, the film will also be showing in several Wyoming towns and cities:

Laramie at the Gryphon Theatre from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on April 27;

Rock Springs at the Broadway Theater from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on April 28;

Pinedale at the Sublette County Library (Lovett Room) from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on May 11;

and at Lander at the Lander Valley High School Auditorium from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on May 19.

The council's website promises more screenings across the state in October and November.

The film was directed by Lander filmmaker Kirk Rasmussen.