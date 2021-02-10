Red fox caught, euthanized at Colter Bay

JACKSON — A well-known male fox that’s been denning in the Colter Bay area has been destroyed by Grand Teton National Park rangers who’d been trying to capture the canine for months.

The red fox, caught in a box trap on Monday, was a research animal known as 15M that had worn a tracking collar since 2018 and sported a blue tag on its left ear, and green on its right ear. Fox M15 ate normal foods like ground squirrels and stayed out of trouble the first couple years it was on biologists’ radar but became dangerously habituated to people last summer.

“Jumping in an occupied golf cart, or jumping up on a picnic table with a family eating … that’s a super red flag for us,” Teton Park Science and Resource Chief Gus Smith told the News&Guide.

Plans had been in motion to capture and euthanize M15 since the middle of last year, but the food-conditioned fox proved elusive. When grizzly bears are out and about, the park doesn’t use baited traps.

“All summer we were trying to catch it with a net gun,” Smith said.

Later in 2020, trouble with M15 waned as the fox seemed to fall back on natural foods. But the food-begging behavior returned, partly because of trout and fish guts the animal had learned to glean from Jackson Lake anglers.