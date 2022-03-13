Redistricting and social issues shared the spotlight with the state's finances this budget session

Amid a session that witnessed intense debate and occasional strife, the Wyoming Legislature’s budget work proceeded along quietly. As lawmakers spent the past month battling over social issues, energy legislation and redistricting, the building of the fiscal document that will guide Wyoming for the next two years was a source of little drama.

Lawmakers gather every other year for the purpose of crafting a budget. But this session’s focus was broader — lawmakers were also tasked with the once-a-decade process of redrawing legislative maps and deciding how to spend federal relief money.

But often times, the focus turned elsewhere. With the U.S. Supreme Court seemingly prepared to further restrict abortion rights, lawmakers in Wyoming debated multiple bills tied to the practice. They weighed voting regulations, a transgender athlete ban, suicide prevention funding and military department reforms. Legislators also sought to buoy the state’s energy sector while wading into discussions over the statehouse’s role in overseeing teaching at public schools and colleges.

Here’s a rundown of the 2022 budget session.

The budget

Unlike past sessions, the budget process itself went smoothly for the most part. Lawmakers didn’t need to go to the wire to pass a budget, which Gov. Mark Gordon signed into law Thursday, the second-to-last day of the session.

Wyoming will move forward with a $2.8 billion budget for the upcoming two years.

The new state budget is roughly $400 million smaller than the last one, largely through the use of COVID-19 relief dollars.

After both the House and the Senate amended the main state budget, there was roughly a $46 million difference between the two versions. Those differences were reconciled in a Joint Conference Committee comprised of lawmakers from both chambers.

The biggest development to come out of the conference committee was a pay increase for state workers.

Lawmakers adopted a $64.8 million pay increase for state employees. Gordon has repeatedly emphasized the importance of giving state workers more pay to address hiring and retention problems.

The budget bill passed with super-majorities in both chambers.

Gordon used his line-item veto authority on the budget, but did not make major changes. Most of his vetoes were “philosophical,” meaning the governor believed that certain provisions were out of place in the budget or violated the separation of powers.

Redistricting

Lawmakers spent months working on redrawing the state’s legislative maps. But they didn’t come to a final agreement until late Friday, two hours before they would have been in violation of the state constitutional deadline.

The bill adds three lawmakers, bringing the total in the Wyoming Legislature to 93, with 62 representatives and 31 senators.

Lawmakers worked for months on redrawing the state’s legislative districts in light of population changes over the past decade. The process has been a challenge, especially as legislators tried to balance population growth in Wyoming’s larger cities with the state’s shrinking population in rural areas.

In the final legislative map, all House districts in Sheridan County are “slightly” out of deviation, meaning that the ratio of constituents to representatives was not proportional enough.

If districts are out of deviation, they risk being struck down by the courts in violation of the 14th Amendment.

The reapportionment also created in Natrona County three new “splits,” which occur when legislative districts don’t line up with preexisting boundaries. Such a scenario has the potential to sacrifice voter confidentiality.

“I’m going to vote aye on this, but I’m going to plug my nose doing it because this really stinks,” Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, said Friday, during the final day of debate over redistricting.

A number of other lawmakers expressed similar sentiments. Some in the House also expressed dismay over how much of the legislative map came together behind closed doors in the final hours. The map that was ultimately passed was dramatically different in important areas from versions the public had seen.

Because of the heartburn over redistricting, multiple parties have floated the idea of creating a commission to take over responsibility for redrawing legislative maps. The commission would be comprised of appointed individuals rather than elected officials.

Sen. Mike Gierau, D-Jackson, brought a constitutional amendment this session to take the power out of hands of lawmakers and put it into the hands of such a panel. His measure ultimately failed.

Medicaid expansion

Lawmakers tried multiple routes to expand Medicaid, from legislation to budget amendments, but that effort failed again. Expanding the federal program has been a topic of discussion for more than a decade.

Recent polling suggests the majority of Wyomingites, and Republicans, support expansion.

The legislation, drafted by the Joint Revenue Committee, was never introduced by the speaker because it did not have the votes to clear the two-thirds majority hurdle that non-budget bills need for introduction.

Lobbyists and representatives backing expansion tried to rally enough votes to tell the speaker to bring it out of his drawer, but they did not tally what they needed.

Two budget amendments were then brought by Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, but both failed: one in a rules committee and one in a floor vote.

The problems that expansion seeks to address — the difficult of finding insurance for the working poor and the amount of uncompensated care that hospitals provide — will persist in Wyoming. That likely sets up yet another expansion debate in 2023, especially since lawmakers are not working on an alternative system for addressing those ills.

Federal aid

The House and Senate appropriations committees were tasked this session with hashing out the distribution of nearly half billion dollars in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) recovery funds.

The largest chunks of funding were set aside to provide grants for health and human services infrastructure and capital construction investments and responding directly to the COVID-19 public health crisis. Other prominent allocations include money for broadband expansion and a 24-7 suicide prevention hotline.

Gordon vetoed several parts of the ARPA appropriations bill, the most significant of which would have erased the sunset date — March 26, 2022 — to spend the funds. This would have effectively given him free reign to spend millions of dollars in leftover funds, as long as he followed federal guidelines for using ARPA money. But that veto, along with others, was overridden by an overwhelming majority in the Senate and House on Friday.

Crossover voting

It’s rare for a former president to weigh in on Wyoming statehouse politics. But that’s what happened in February, when former President Donald Trump pushed for legislation that would have ended crossover voting.

Ultimately, the ban made it through the Senate, but failed to be introduced in the House.

The legislation has been long sought by Wyoming’s far right. It was endorsed this year by Trump, the state GOP and Harriet Hageman, who is running to unseat Rep. Liz Cheney.

Backers wanted to prevent Democrats and independents from changing their registration on election day in order to cast ballots in Republican primaries, a practice commonly known as crossover voting.

For Wyoming’s far right, passing a crossover voting ban took on new importance this year, as opponents of Cheney are concerned that the practice will help her if Trump critics change their affiliation and vote for her because of Cheney’s continued criticism of the former president.

Abortion

The Legislature passed a “trigger bill” that will enact a near-total ban on abortions in Wyoming if the Supreme Court overturns the decision on Roe v. Wade. If the bill is triggered, abortions would only be allowed if carrying a child to term would result in death or severely damage the mother’s health, or if the pregnancy was the result of rape or incest.

Two other bills relating to abortion — one that would ban abortion pills and another that would prohibit “selective” abortions — did not survive.

Those in favor of the bills argued that a fetus is a viable form of life and that abortions themselves cause trauma.

But opponents argued that such bans would inappropriately involve the government in personal and intimate medical decisions. Doctors arguing against Senate File 83, which would have banned certain abortion pills, said that the ban would make it more difficult to find these medications, which are sometimes used for purposes other than abortion.

Transgender athlete ban

The Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, a bill to ban transgender women and girls from participating on female sports teams, failed to make it into law after it missed the deadline to enter a House committee.

Proponents of Senate File 51 put concerns about preserving a space for women to compete in sports at the forefront of their arguments, saying that the bill was meant to protect women’s rights under Title IX, a landmark piece of federal legislation that prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex. Allowing transgender women to compete on female teams, they said, could jeopardize this space. They based their explanations on biological arguments asserting that transgender women, because of once being male, would be more athletically able than women who were born female.

But those who argued against the bill said it was based on a false understanding of gender and sex, which exists on a spectrum rather than being binary. Opponents also said that the bill would actually be a violation of Title IX, given that judges have ruled in cases that protections under Title IX also apply to discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Critical race theory

The Legislature considered multiple bills this session to reign in the teaching of controversial subjects in Wyoming.

The Civics Transparency Act, which died in the House Education Committee, would have required educators to post all their teaching materials on a publicly available list.

Sponsors of the bill said it was meant to increase transparency and encourage balanced teaching of controversial topics. Although not explicitly stated, critical race theory, an academic lens for examining how racism is embedded in U.S. institutions and society, may be one subject proponents of the bill hoped to restrict. This theory, some have said, is inconsistent with Wyoming values.

Those against the bill questioned such government interference and asked where this “micromanagement” would stop. Educators pointed to ways in which school districts and teachers already facilitate transparency and said the bill would put an unnecessary and significant burden on their time.

Another bill, Senate File 103, sought to prohibit Wyoming schools from teaching that racism is systemic or inherent within a group of people. The bill was originally introduced with language referencing critical race theory, but this language was later removed. The bill died in the House. A third critical race theory bill failed introduction in the House.

Criminal justice

In a busy budget year, several criminal justice bills failed to make it onto the floor. Legislation that would have stopped law enforcement from releasing mugshots until after a conviction — with a few public safety exceptions — died without an introduction after being passed by the House Judiciary Committee. Proponents said that releasing mugshots for untried charges harms people’s reputations, and can follow them forever in the digital age. But opponents said since names of those arrested are still public, removing their pictures wouldn’t curb those problems.

A bill proposing a criminal charge for pregnant drug users also failed on its first Senate vote. People testifying against the bill, including the woman whose 2005 case inspired it, said that it would discourage mothers from seeking medical care and could potentially land them in prison away from their newborns.

An attempt at decriminalizing marijuana in Wyoming also failed without an introduction. The drug has become a common topic in the Capitol in recent years — two medical bills died this year and last, and a bill proposing full legalization failed last session as well. The decriminalization legislation would have removed criminal charges for most possession and use and replaced them with a small fine.

Medical marijuana and decriminalization could still land on a ballot in the next couple years. Organizers are collecting signatures across the state for a pair of initiatives that would send the issues straight to voters.

Voters will also make the final decision on raising the mandatory retirement age for Wyoming district court judges and state supreme court justices, likely in this year’s election. A resolution that proposes upping the age from 70 to 75 was signed by the governor last week, but since it would change language in the state’s constitution, it must still be passed by the public.

A bill that would require the Department of Family Services to collect juvenile justice-related data in Wyoming succeeded this session. The chairwoman of the committee who sponsored the bill, Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, called the measure “one of the most important bills that came out of interim.”

Wyoming has one of the highest rates of juvenile incarceration in the nation. But a severe lack of data makes it difficult to understand exactly what’s happening.

Military reform

Two bills to bring more transparency and oversight to how the Wyoming Military Department handles sexual misconduct and discrimination complaints breezed through the Legislature this session.

The first taps the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services to investigate certain kinds of grievances made by military department employees. It will create and pay for a new state position to handle those complaints.

Another measure required the military department to present an annual report to the Legislature and governor’s office that summarizes any employee misconduct and discrimination complaints made in the previous year. That report also has to include any changes the department has made, or wants to make, to how it handles grievances.

Gordon signed the bill into law on Tuesday.

Both bills come after a handful of former Wyoming National Guard employees came forward to blow the whistle on how the department handles complaints.

Suicide hotline

Wyoming has two suicide prevention hotlines, but they don’t operate 24 hours a day.

In his original federal relief budget proposal, Gordon recommended devoting $7 million to help bring them up to full-time operations. That recommendation was cut by the Joint Appropriations Committee in January.

Wyoming had the highest suicide rate in the country in 2019, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Rep. Fred Baldwin, R-Kemmerer, brought an amendment to put $3 million back in the ARPA budget for the hotlines, which narrowly failed. During the bill’s third Senate reading two days later, he introduced another amendment giving the hotlines $2.1 million. That passed 16-13.

The state budget would allocate another $400,000 to the hotlines for the 2022 and 2023 fiscal years.

That combined $2.5 million should be enough to ensure there’s at least one hotline active at all times for a couple years, Andi Summerville, executive director of the Wyoming Association of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Centers, told the Star-Tribune last month.

Taxing property

A bill that would allow low-income homeowners to apply to have a portion of their property tax refunded cleared both the House and the Senate and was waiting to be signed into law by Gordon.

The bill was created to help homeowners who don’t have enough supplemental income keep up with rising property taxes. Individual counties would have gotten to decide whether they want to implement the program, and the refunds would have been paid for with county money.

Another real estate tax bill aimed at addressing affordable housing shortages in Jackson failed its introductory vote on the House Floor. The legislation — often called the “McMansion” tax — would have allowed counties to make money from upper-end real estate transactions.

Like the property tax refund bill, it would have been optional for counties, and counties would have discretion over how they would have used the revenue drawn from the tax.

Gender studies

The Senate passed a Feb. 25 budget amendment that would have defunded the Gender and Women’s Studies Department at the University of Wyoming, but a joint conference committee nixed that provision.

The original amendment brought by Sen. Cheri Steinmetz, R-Lingle, threatened three degree programs, dozens of courses, research ventures and multiple faculty jobs at one of the oldest gender studies departments in the nation. But because the amendment did not exist in the House’s version of the budget, the issue was forced into a conference committee.

The conference committee — made up of lawmakers from the House and the Senate — compromised by replacing the gender studies measure with language that requires the university to report to two legislative panels on the school’s general education requirements, as well as any policies or regulations that incentivize or disincentivize students to take certain coursework outside of their majors.

Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, who is a professor in the gender studies program and has been advising students at UW for 29 years, said the university is not incentivizing or disincentivizing students to take certain classes.

“I’ve never heard that language before,” she said.

Tribal references

Lawmakers approved updates to tribal references in state statutes, inserting “Indian” in mentions of the Wind River Indian Reservation and listing the Eastern Shoshone Tribe first where both Wyoming tribes are listed in an effort to honor the first residents of the present-day reservation. Outdated references to the now-defunct joint business council will also be replaced with the catch-all “cooperative tribal governing body.”

Another sage grouse debate

Wyoming has fought for years to keep sage grouse off the endangered species list. With the five-year authorization of sage grouse farming set to expire this year, a bill that would’ve done away with expiration entirely established the birds as this session’s top conservation concern.

It took Wyoming’s only licensed sage grouse farm a few years to successfully gather and hatch wild eggs. Now they have the birds, but if the experimental program times out, the farm will no longer be allowed to breed them.

Many conservation groups think that would be a good thing. Attempts to breed sage grouse in captivity have flopped in the past, and most wildlife biologists don’t think it’s practical.

The Wyoming sage grouse farm hasn’t been deterred by its doubters. Those behind the program just want more time.

But conservation groups worry, too, that sage grouse farming will distract from the only major threat to the species — habitat — and that the reintroduction of farmed birds could reduce genetic diversity or spread disease in wild populations.

Many lawmakers, even some unconvinced of the merits of captive breeding, weren’t ready to extend the program indefinitely, but wanted to give the experiment more time. An amended version of the bill, which authorizes sage grouse farming for another five years, cleared the Legislature on Friday and headed to the governor’s desk.

Energy sector taxes

Wyoming relies more on tax revenue from energy production than nearly any other state.

Faced with a tough decade for coal, a turbulent two years for oil and gas and the prospect of a new advanced nuclear power plant, lawmakers introduced a number of bills they hoped would lessen the burden on its taxpaying industries without damaging the state budget.

House Bill 36 would’ve allocated $45 million in state severance tax revenue to Wyoming’s School Foundation Program account, which faces a several-hundred-million-dollar annual shortfall as a result of coal’s decline. The redistribution would meant a roughly $15 million loss for the general fund and a $30 million loss for the budget reserve account. The bill failed introduction in the House.

An especially polarizing approach to tax relief came in the form of Senate File 84, an attempt to weaken any future increase in the mineral royalty rate on federal oil, gas and coal leases. The bill proposed redistributing Wyoming’s share of federal mineral royalty revenue to producers by refunding a portion of state severance taxes.

The bill’s progress through the Legislature was complicated by disputed technicalities and uncertainty about how much a — still hypothetical — federal royalty increase would affect producers. After passing the Senate, it was tabled for discussion in the interim.

Rep. Tim Hallinan, R-Gillette, tried for the fourth time to reduce the 7% severance tax on coal.

House Bill 105, which aimed to lower the tax to 6.5%, outdid its predecessors when it made it through the House Revenue Committee. It passed the House unchanged, then cleared the Senate with an amendment that would’ve let coal companies deposit a portion of their remaining tax dollars into a state reclamation fund.

The amendment failed in the House and was removed by a conference committee. The original text of the bill then passed the House and Senate.

House Bill 131, a measure originally intended to streamline Wyoming’s nuclear siting process, acknowledge the permitting authority of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission and expand the state’s tax exemption to all advanced reactors, also cleared the Legislature.

Advanced nuclear taxation was amended several times as the bill advanced. The tax exemption applied, upon introduction, indefinitely, but only to demonstration facilities, then was amended to exempt all advanced reactors.

A later amendment reinstated a nuclear tax for advanced reactors, demonstration and otherwise, after 2035, with an exemption for facilities using U.S. uranium.

In defense of coal

Several lawmakers tried this year to help out the Wyoming coal industry.

Though high natural gas prices have boosted demand for coal, providing temporary relief from the industry’s yearslong decline, the uptick in demand isn’t expected to last long. Many legislators want to keep the industry viable as long as they can.

The Legislature passed a bill last session that gave Gordon $1.2 million to sue other states in defense of Wyoming coal. That money hasn’t been used. A bill introduced this year would’ve given the governor more discretion to spend those existing dollars, but ran out of time to be considered on the House floor.

Another bill, meant to tighten restrictions on coal-fired power plant retirements and help the Jim Bridger and Dave Johnston plants keep operating past their scheduled closure dates, was rescinded by its sponsor over concerns about how it might affect ongoing negotiations over two Bridger units between the state, operating utility and Environmental Protection Agency.

Meanwhile, a novel and broadly supported approach to mine reclamation bonding made it through the Legislature with little opposition and was promptly signed into law by Gordon.

The new program is intended to provide a lower-cost, cash-based alternative to surety bonds, which are financed through third-party insurers, come with high premiums and can be tricky for the state to claim.

Once the Department of Environmental Quality has completed the rulemaking process, companies mining coal, trona, bentonite and uranium will have the option to deposit some or all of their reclamation bonding obligations in individual trusts managed by the state.

