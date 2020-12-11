Refilling at Alcova set to begin

The Wyoming Area Office of the Bureau of Reclamation will begin refilling the Alcova Reservoir on Dec. 19 after repair efforts on the spillway that started in October lowered the reservoir’s water levels 29 feet below normal winter levels.

The water inside the reservoir was dropped from the average 5,488 feet to 5,459, which is below the spillway crest, to accommodate the construction work. The lower water levels exposed areas of the reservoir that are usually hidden below the water and drew curious visitors, who often had to walk hundreds of feet further to reach the lake's edge.

The repairs are going according to schedule, which includes fixing deteriorated concrete on the downstream spillway, stilling basin retaining walls, retaining wall caps and floor slabs in designated areas. However, the overall construction of the project won’t be complete until March 31st of 2021.

According to Michael Follum, Branch Chief of Water and Civil Works, the refiling process will take approximately two weeks, and the reservoir will be filled with water from Seminoe and Pathfinder reservoirs, affecting river flows and reservoir elevations along the way

“Because we are pulling water from Seminoe and Pathfinder, the flows, Miracle Mile and then also just downstream Pathfinder are going to be quite a bit higher than normal for this time of the year,” Follum said. “So we just want everybody to be safe.”

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.