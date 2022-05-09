Regional impact of Roe reversal could limit abortion access in neighboring states

If the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, the landmark case that made abortion access a federal constitutional right, the Mountain West would essentially become an abortion desert. Idaho and Utah would probably make the practice illegal. North and South Dakota have abortion ban trigger bills. Wyoming has an trigger law that would make abortions under most circumstances illegal if Roe is reversed.

In light of the leaked Supreme Court opinion draft this week, a reversal seems very possible.

Colorado and Montana — which, at least for now, both have pretty secure protections around abortion access rights — could be the only states in the region that offer abortion services if the Supreme Court upends Roe.

The Supreme Court could overturn Roe v. Wade. What does that mean for Wyoming? Uncertain about what the leaked Supreme Court opinion on Roe v. Wade means for Wyoming? Here's an explainer on what it means for the state.

Because in-state access is so limited, Wyomingites already access abortion services in Montana and Colorado pretty regularly. There’s only one clinic — the Women’s Health and Family Care Center in Jackson — that currently offers abortion services in Wyoming. (Another one is on track to open this summer in Casper).

Casper abortion clinic still scheduled to open despite leaked Roe v. Wade opinion The planned Casper abortion clinic is still scheduled to open this summer despite a leaked draft opinion showing the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The lack of abortion services in Wyoming means that for some residents, seeking an abortion in Montana or Colorado is actually closer and more convenient than seeking one in state.

Planned Parenthood of Montana CEO Martha Fuller told the Star-Tribune that she doesn’t expect a huge influx of abortion patients from Wyoming following a potential abortion ban in the state.

“The reason for that is that we already see a large number of patients from northern Wyoming,” she said.

Fuller said that last year, about 8% of abortion patients in Montana’s Planned Parenthood clinics were from Wyoming.

How secure are abortion rights in Montana and Colorado?

Abortion access rights seem secure at the moment in both Montana and Colorado.

Abortion in Montana is protected under the 1999 Armstrong ruling. That protection is being challenged in court, and Montana legislators will probably try to limit abortion access in the 2023 legislative session, according to the Billings Gazette.

But Fuller said it would probably be difficult for legislators to limit abortion access because Montana’s constitution protects “a very strong right to privacy.”

“There’s legal precedent that applies that right to privacy to folks seeking abortion care,” Fuller said. “So whenever we get any kind of abortion bans or attempts to create regulatory obstacles to folks seeking abortion, we actually litigate those within the state of Montana under our state constitution.”

Colorado’s Gov. Jared Polis signed a law last month making abortion access a basic right. He said in a statement at the time that the bill will “prevent any person from being forced to end or continue a pregnancy, and ensure that no one is forced to perform or have an abortion against their will or conscience.”

Support funds

Legally speaking, an abortion ban in Wyoming shouldn’t impact the financial support services that are available to Wyomingites who are seeking abortions out of state.

The nonprofit organization Chelsea’s Fund gives Wyomingites financial support to access abortion services. According to nurse Cristina Gonzales, who works with the organization, a lot of people who access the fund go out of state to get an abortion. So far in 2022, 46 out of 74 of the organization’s clients have done so, she said.

Abortion rights supporters protest Supreme Court draft opinion in Lander About three dozen people gathered across from the public library in Lander on Tuesday, demonstrating in response to a leaked Supreme Court draft ruling that would overturn Roe v. Wade if made final.

In addition to Chelsea’s Fund in Wyoming, Wyomingites can also use funds like the Cobalt Abortion Fund in Colorado and the Susan Wicklund Fund in Montana, even if they aren’t residents of those states.

And Wyomingites already do. Board Chair of the Susan Wicklund Fund Kate Kujawa said nine Wyoming residents applied for financial support from the organization between May 2021 and April 2022. Amanda Carlson, director of the Cobalt Abortion Fund, said people from Wyoming made up about 10% of the organization’s out-of-state clients last year.

Abortion funds across the nation received a wave of donations following the Supreme Court Roe v. Wade opinion leak, according to ABC.

Gonzales told the Star-Tribune that donations to Chelsea’s Fund increased following the leak, with three donors from across the country calling on Wednesday to make “sizable donations.” She said past recipients have also offered safe haven and transportation assistance.

Fear-based limitations

Wyoming can’t enforce laws in other states. Doctors in Montana and Colorado could still give abortions to Wyoming residents even if the practice were to be banned in Wyoming. There also wouldn’t be restrictions under current law that prevent a Wyomingite from traveling to other states to get an abortion.

But a potential Roe reversal could make people afraid of getting an abortion even when legally they’re allowed to, Carlson said.

“How that actually impacts patients is very fear based,” she said. “It’s important to note too that there’s a lot of stigma around abortion care. A lot of the folks that we work with that are seeking funding might be dealing with internalized shame or an unsafe environment.”

Fuller had similar concerns.

“I think one of the fears is that if folks have complications or questions that they will not seek health care for fear of prosecution,” Fuller said. “That could also extend to people who are having a miscarriage.”

And it’s hard to know exactly how some parts of Wyoming’s abortion laws would play out under a potential Roe reversal until someone actually gets in trouble. That ambiguity in states’ abortion laws alone, Carlson said, could make people more hesitant to seek an abortion, regardless of its legality.

“I think that gray area is intentional, to make everyone sort of afraid and not knowing who’s going to be liable” she said.

Limited regional access

An abortion ban would obviously impact access within Wyoming, but not by a huge margin considering access is already so limited. It’s also unlikely that a potential ban would dramatically increase the number of Wyomingites who go to Colorado or Montana for an abortion.

But the regional repercussions of a Roe reversal could cut into out-of-state abortion access for Wyomingites. That’s because people from other states with restricted abortion access would probably go out of state for abortions too, stretching services thin in states where abortion would still be legal.

“When abortion becomes illegal or virtually inaccessible in one state, it pushes people in all kinds of different directions trying to find care,” Carlson said. “If more people are being pushed to, let’s say, the clinic in Fort Collins where they only have so many hours in the day and so many staff, it sort of can create a domino effect. So now we have people in Cheyenne or in Fort Collins who are having a hard time getting appointments close to them, so it pushes them maybe to get to the Denver Metro area or Boulder.”

Colorado is already experiencing this. Demand at abortion clinics in the state increased after Texas passed a law earlier this year banning most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy. Appointments are backlogged for several weeks at some place, according to NPR.

Even though Fuller said she doesn’t expect an immediate influx of patients following a potential Roe reversal, she said she’s concerned about Montana’s ability to provide services for out-of-state patients in the long-run under those circumstances.

“I am concerned about what might happen over time as states across the country go dark,” Fuller said. “As we saw with the example in Texas, folks would go to the neighboring state, but then if that neighboring state didn’t have capacity, they would go to the next state, or people will go to a state where they have family or friends. So I think the influx of patients probably won’t change much for neighboring states, but I certainly think we will probably start to see more patients from other states beyond just our immediate region.”

