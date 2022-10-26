 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Remains identified as Rawlins hunter who went missing in 2019

Missing hunter
Carbon County Sheriff's Office

Remains found earlier this month in the Sierra Madres belonged to a Rawlins hunter who went missing three years ago, the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

The remains were confirmed as Mark Strittmater’s through an examination that included known dental records, the sheriff’s office said.

Strittmater, 44, went missing on Oct. 19, 2019, while on an elk hunting trip. He had gone into the Medicine Bow National Forest alone, and lasted texted his girlfriend at 11 a.m. that day. He was reported overdue the following day.

Strittmater’s truck was found on a forest road, but a search that included dogs and airplanes did not find him. The search effort was suspended before the end of that month.

Then on Oct. 16 of this year, a group of Wisconsin hunters found a gun in the forest. They contacted a game warden, who in turn informed the sheriff’s office.

Authorities uncovered partial human remains and several personal belongings in the area where the gun was found, the sheriff’s office said. A second search on Oct. 20 found more human remains and belongings.

The remains were found in what the sheriff’s office described as a heavily wooded area about 325 yards from areas that had been previously searched.

Authorities say there is no evidence of foul play.

Today’s hunter is much more than a resource that helps manage wildlife populations through license fees and harvest of animals. They’ve also become an invaluable part of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s work to collect biological samples for study and testing. (Video courtesy of Wyoming Game and Fish Department)
Editor

Joshua Wolfson joined the Star-Tribune in 2007, covering crime and health before taking over the arts section in 2013. He also served as managing editor before being named editor in June 2017. He lives in Casper with his wife and their two kids.

