 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story
PEARL HARBOR

Remains of Wyoming sailor killed in Pearl Harbor identified

  • Updated
  • 0

Experts have identified the remains of a Sheridan sailor who died in the attack on Pearl Harbor during World War II.

Herman Schmidt, 28, was a Navy Gunner’s Mate Third Class aboard the USS Oklahoma, a Nevada-class battleship.

Schmidt’s remains were officially identified about two years ago, though the Department of Defense held off on announcing the news until his family could be fully briefed, according to a Monday press release from the department’s Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

Herman Schmidt

Herman Schmidt, a 28 year-old from Sheridan, was a crewman on the USS Oklahoma and died during the attack on Pearl Harbor. The Department of Defense announced the identification of Schmidt's remains Monday.

The USS Oklahoma was moored on battleship row at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when on the morning of Dec. 7, 1941 it was attacked by hundreds of Japanese planes.

The battleship was struck by several torpedoes and capsized in a matter of minutes. The attack killed 429 of the ship’s men, including Schmidt, the release said.

People are also reading…

The Navy also lost the USS Arizona in the attack. It was hit by multiple bombs and exploded, killing 1,177, according to the National WWII Museum.

More than 2,400 Americans died in the surprise attack and over 1,100 were wounded at Pearl Harbor that day. Nearly 130 Japanese servicemen also lost their lives.

The military worked for three years to recover the bodies of lost sailors and Marines, according to the release. Their remains were buried in the Halawa and Nu’uanu cemeteries in Hawaii.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Three years later, the American Graves Registration Service disinterred the bodies of the servicemen to try to identify them.

Herman Schmidt news clipping

A news clipping announces a memorial services held for Herman Schmidt.

They were only able to positively ID 35 of the men stationed on the Oklahoma. The rest were deemed “non-recoverable” and reburied at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu (also known as the Punchbowl), according to the release.

In 2015, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency exhumed the remains to try again. So far, they’ve been able to identify 361 of the 394 Oklahoma personnel labeled “non-recoverable” after the war, according to the agency’s website.

Experts used a combination of dental, anthropological and DNA analysis to identify Schmidt, the release said.

Schmidt’s name is recorded on the cemetery’s Walls of the Missing, which memorializes American servicemen who were lost, buried at sea or went missing during WWII. Now that Schmidt has been accounted for, a rosette will be placed next to his name, the release said.

Schmidt will be buried in the Arlington National Cemetery, though the Department of Defense hasn’t announced a date yet.

Anyone with questions about the funeral service can reach out to the Department of Defense’s Navy Service Casualty office at (800) 443-9298.

Since 2015, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency has identified the remains of six other fallen soldiers from Wyoming, including three who were killed during WWII, two who died in the Korean War and one who was killed during the Vietnam War.

A handful of centenarian survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor gathered at the scene of the Japanese bombing on Wednesday to commemorate those who perished 81 years ago. That's fewer than in recent years, when a dozen or more traveled to Hawaii from across the country to pay their respects at the annual remembrance ceremony. Part of the decline reflects the dwindling number of survivors as they age. The youngest active-duty military personnel on Dec. 7, 1941, would have been about 17, making them 98 today. Many of those still alive are at least 100. About 2,400 servicemen were killed in the bombing, which launched the U.S. into World War II. The USS Arizona alone lost 1,177 sailors and Marines, nearly half the death toll. The ceremony sponsored by the Navy and the National Park Service featured a moment of silence at 7:55 a.m., the minute the attack began.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A look ahead at homelessness in Wyoming

A look ahead at homelessness in Wyoming

Could the end of ERAP and other pandemic safety net programs coincide with a rise in homelessness? The state could know more later this month, when the Wyoming Homelessness Collaborative takes part in the annual point-in-time count.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Venezuela president says he's willing to normalize ties with U.S.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News