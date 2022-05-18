Rep. Chuck Gray announces run for Wyoming secretary of state

Rep. Chuck Gray announced Wednesday he will run for Wyoming secretary of state, becoming the second lawmaker in as many days to file for one of the state's top elected offices.

The announcement comes one day after current Secretary of State Ed Buchanan reversed course and said he would no longer run for reelection as he seeks a judicial appointment. Hours later, Senate President Dan Dockstader threw his hat in the ring.

Gray, who has represented parts of Casper in the Wyoming Legislature since 2017, and had filed to seek another term as representative. The Republican was the lead sponsor of legislation that brought a voter ID requirement to Wyoming, something that Buchanan lauded in his exit statement.

“Serving the public as our next Secretary of State is the best way I can fight for election integrity and put the people of Wyoming first in our fight to reign in out of control government,” Gray said in a statement. “We need more genuine, limited government, constitutional conservatives who don’t say one thing during an election then govern the opposite way. My proven record of conservative leadership shows I walk the walk.”

Gray's voter ID law was recently challenged in court by former Democratic lawmaker Charles Pelkey on the grounds that it's inconvenient and unnecessary. The case had not yet been decided.

The secretary of state oversees statewide elections, campaign finance and business entity registration, among other things.

Gray's aspirations for higher office are not new. He ran for U.S. House against Rep. Liz Cheney, but suspended his campaign after former President Donald Trump endorsed Cheyenne lawyer Harriet Hageman.

While campaigning against Cheney, Gray visited a partisan Arizona audit of the presidential election, which later reaffirmed President Joe Biden's victory there.

“With Biden and the radical Left trying to steal our elections, I will fight them tooth and nail to preserve the voter ID law I passed and the integrity of Wyoming elections,” Gray said in his campaign announcement.

During his tenure, Buchanan traveled the state explaining to constituents that Wyoming's elections were not fraudulent.

Buchanan originally said he would run for reelection but bowed out after a district judge position opened in his hometown of Torrington.

Follow state politics reporter Victoria Eavis on Twitter @Victoria_Eavis

Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.