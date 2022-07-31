Rep. Landon Brown faces challengers who say he's 'not a real conservative'

The first sentence on the campaign website of Alan Sheldon, a Republican candidate for the House District 9 race, states: “I am running because I don’t like the way Landon Brown has been voting since taking office in 2017.”

“Someone needs to stand up for Conservatives in Wyoming House District 9,” he continues.

Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, the incumbent candidate and three-term representative of the district, is a moderate Republican. He’s a Trump critic and an outspoken supporter of Rep. Liz Cheney, whom the Wyoming GOP symbolically ousted from the party in November. He’s a member of the Cheney campaign’s state leadership team. Brown condemned Wyoming GOP Chairman Frank Eathorne’s January 2021 comment saying that western states were keeping an eye on secession efforts in Texas.

“I’ve certainly alienated myself as an outsider and someone who recognizes when to stand up and speak out about things,” Brown said. “I’m going to have people who vote against a bill just because my name is at the top of it.”

His voting record is also too moderate for more conservative party members: he’s a proponent of expanding Medicaid, a jointly-funded federal-state health insurance program, so that more people are eligible. He co-sponsored a bill to legalize marijuana. He voted against a bill that would have barred employers from requiring COVID-19 vaccines in most situations.

“I think Landon became a politician, in the worst sense, and he needs to go,” said Michael Gallagher, a district resident who plans to vote for Sheldon.

Brown’s actions have resulted in backlash from his party, which has become increasingly conservative over the years. And it’s made a possible opening for a more conservative candidate to unseat him.

There’s been more competition in Wyoming Republican primary races in recent years, according to Dr. James King, a political science professor at the University of Wyoming. But the number of incumbents who are reelected in the end hasn’t really dropped.

“It’s rare for incumbents to lose,” King said.

Brown didn’t have any Republican challengers for two of the three times that he successfully ran for representative of his district, and only one challenger the other time.

This year, two candidates – Sheldon, a self-described “genuine Conservative” who has worked in the IT and aerospace industries, and Dean Petersen, an army veteran and Cheyenne-based videographer — have jumped on the opportunity to try and unseat Brown.

Rise of incivility

Growing incivility among Republican party members both inside and outside of the Legislature made Brown think twice about running again.

That incivility didn’t start to get “really bad” until Brown’s second term, he said. It went “completely, way over the line” during the coronavirus pandemic. Brown previously told the Star-Tribune that he received death threats and between “10 and 20 vile, hateful” emails during the last legislative session.

“That’s what this Republican party has gotten into, and I’m not there,” he said.

But he decided to pursue another term because there’s still a lot of work to be done, especially when it comes to education.

“I think there are very few people in this state who would say that education is in a good place,” Brown said.

The incivility that Brown has experienced doesn’t seem to have extended into the district’s House race.

“I don’t really bring up Landon’s name, it’s not really necessary,” Petersen said. “I don’t really want to be doing that as a candidate.”

“Dean has not attacked me at all, he’s been very cordial,” Brown said.

Things have been a little more heated between Brown and Sheldon.

“He seems nice enough,” Sheldon said of Brown. “I’ve emailed him several times over the course of his tenure, and he usually gets back with you pretty quickly and is willing to have a conversation, but the conversation usually ends with him telling you why he’s going to vote the way he does, and it really hasn’t been conservative in a lot of ways.”

On Facebook, Sheldon, who has endorsements from Gun Owners of America and Wyoming Right to Life, called Brown out for his support of Cheney and said he’s “oddly tight-lipped about his support for Liz when going door to door.”

“I’m beyond transparent when I talk to people, especially about my support for Liz because they can google my name at [any time] and see it,” Brown said in a text to the Star-Tribune. “Why would I want to hide that?”

“What I appreciate about him is that he’s very transparent about where he does stand, even though he doesn’t win a popularity award for that,” said Angel Decker, a teacher from the district who’s friends with Brown’s wife.

‘Not a real conservative’

Sheldon and Petersen’s main grievance with Brown comes down to what some other Republican legislators have said of the incumbent candidate.

“He’s not a real conservative,” Petersen said.

Petersen and Sheldon both said they believe their district is more conservative than how Brown has represented it. Neither is happy with Brown’s voting record.

Sheldon’s list of disagreements with Brown is particularly long. During his interview with the Star-Tribune, he listed 18 bills that he would have voted on differently than the incumbent: House Bill 31, which created Wyoming’s tomorrow scholarship program (Brown voted yes), House Bill 96, which increased salaries for state elected officials (yes), Senate File 62, which would have required schools to publish a list of all teaching materials used in classrooms (no).

“There are more, but I think you get the idea,” Sheldon said.

“As a representative, I think that he is moderate at best and hasn’t been representing the majority of the district.”

But Brown said he doesn’t agree that it’s right to always vote along strict party lines or that doing so would represent his constituents. As an example, he pointed out that he ran on expanding Medicaid for his first term. (He won the Republican primary that time with about 63% of the vote, according to Ballotpedia).

“I think this purity test is garbage and it’s junk,” Brown said.

Some people in the district like Brown’s willingness to diverge from the party.

“He’s not a true right-winger, he works with both parties to make sure he does what’s right for his constituents,” said Nick Gronski, a resident of the district who went to high school with Brown and plans to vote for him. “I like that he does the research. He’s not so fixed in his own beliefs.”

What the candidates stand for

All three Republican candidates said they’re going door-to-door talking with constituents.

“I knock on people’s doors and most of them are really mad about rising gas prices, most of them are really mad about property tax increases, some of the moral issues about marijuana, boys and girls restrooms have come up, all of that make people mad too,” Petersen said. “I think most people, especially in our district, I get the impression that they’re sort of people like me, who are wondering what the heck happened to our state.”

Petersen’s campaign website doesn’t give too many details about his platform. It says that he’s pro-second amendment, pro-family and conservative (underlined) government and pro-job creation. He’s against state income taxes and legalizing recreational marijuana. (He and Sheldon were both opposed to Brown’s yes vote on a bill that would have done that. “When you look at what marijuana is doing to the state in terms of the cost of incarceration, it just doesn’t make sense,” Brown said.) Petersen also told the Star-Tribune that he wants to support tourism and would be interested to see if he could help people in small farming industries through tax breaks.

“For the most part, I kind of just want adults to be left alone to be adults,” he said.

All three candidates support second-amendment rights; Petersen has a short video posted on his website that shows him holding a gun.

“None of us are happy about some of the things bad people have chosen to do to innocent people in this country,” he says. “However, I promise you that the answer is not taking away guns from good people.”

“His published platform isn’t really detailed, but based on his bullet points, I believe that we have a lot of overlap,” Sheldon said of Petersen. “I think the main difference really is that I have detailed my stance to a greater degree and I believe I am a little bit better prepared for office.”

Sheldon opposes “all unnecessary taxation” and “Corporate Welfare spending.” He wants limited government. He believes marriage is “between a biological man and a biological woman.”

Brown said he thinks neither is really prepared for office and that “they’re just running with national trends” and using “scare tactics” rather than paying attention to issues that concern the district. He pointed to Sheldon’s website, which says he opposes both “MEDICAID and MEDICARE expansion,” even though only Medicaid is under discussion for expansion. Brown said in a text that, in his mind, this proves that Sheldon isn’t “ready to take these issues seriously enough to be educated on the issue…”

“We have to stay focused on the issues we can affect,” he said.

Brown also criticized Sheldon and Petersen’s talk around “bloated government.”

“I think government spending is being wasted on administration,” Sheldon said, pointing in particular to the Department of Education.

But Brown said there are a “good number of constituents” who rely on the government for employment.

“This is a government town, Cheyenne is very government centric,” he said.

“He definitely supports state employees,” Gronski, who’s a state employee, said of Brown. “He doesn’t believe in overspending, but he also believes that the state employees should be taken care of.”

Others in the district aren’t happy with that.

“I find him to be a little bit too fiscally liberal,” Sheri Smith, a stay-at-home mom who plans to vote for Sheldon, said of Brown. “He’s had an opportunity to cut spending and to help with things that would help with the budget, and I just didn’t like how things were handled.”

The primary elections are on Aug. 16. After that, the winning Republican candidate will go head-to-head against Democrat candidate Stephen Latham.