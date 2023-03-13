Affordable housing, inflation and development are leading concerns for Americans living in the West, according to a new survey by Deseret News and HarrisX, a research company.

Deseret is a Salt Lake City-based newspaper owned by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

The survey polled 1,764 adults across Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming, Washington and eastern Oregon. Respondents were asked about their view of politics and government, day-to-day life in their state and what national issues they’re most concerned about.

For the most part, participants were on the same page when it came to housing issues — nine in 10 felt affordable housing was a problem in their community. Most Western states’ populations are growing at a rate above the national average, and western communities are finding it hard to support that growth, Lee Enterprises newspapers reported last year in a three-part series. Demand often outpaces supply, which coupled with ongoing inflation, has been pushing housing costs higher and higher.

Meanwhile, roughly three out of five respondents said they felt their state was growing too quickly.

Price increases and inflation was a top concern for about 38% of participants.

The next highest category was a tie between “crime and drugs,” and “the economy and jobs” at 29%.

Immigration also made the list, with 17% of respondents naming it a top concern.

Other priority issues included:

environment, climate change and health care at 14%;

water rights, guns and education 13%; and

taxes at 11%.

Some of those topics received relatively little attention in the Wyoming Legislature this year. In this year’s legislative session, which wrapped up March 3, abortion rights, transgender issues, election reform and property taxes dominated. However, Wyoming’s politics are viewed as more conservative than the West taken as a whole.

Another area the survey looked at is the megadrought beleaguering Western states’ water supplies, and what policy solutions residents might be interested in.

First and foremost, the vast majority of people who took the survey — 87% — believed climate change was contributing to the drought.

Results showed about three in five participants believe that, if forced to prioritize certain uses of water during the drought, agricultural purposes should come first.

But there was a clear urban-rural split among respondents.

Participants based in urban parts of the west thought residential, commercial and industrial uses of water were about equally as important as agricultural uses, according to the report.

In contrast, 67% of rural participants thought agriculture should be prioritized over urban uses.

The margin of error for the study was 2.3%.