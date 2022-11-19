Report: Livestock, not wild horses, have degraded public lands

How much damage do wild horses inflict on Wyoming’s public lands?

Not much, a conservation group’s analysis of Bureau of Land Management (BLM) data found earlier this month — raising questions about the value of ongoing efforts to reduce the number of horses inhabiting federal lands used for livestock grazing, which has a significantly bigger impact on the health of Western ecosystems, according to the report.

“It's a super controversial program, and we were just curious to see what we would find,” said Chandra Rosenthal, Rocky Mountain director at Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility. “I hear a lot from BLM, people who are on the ground, that wild horses are a real problem. And so we wanted to see what was reflected in the data that they were recording.”

Using data requested in increments from the BLM over the last 14 years, the Maryland-based nonprofit determined that just under half of the agency’s assessed rangelands fail to meet its own health standards.

The BLM was unable to comment on the report by the Star-Tribune’s press deadline.

“I think it's really important to have all of this data centralized,” Rosenthal said. “The livestock allotments, what's going on with sage grouse, all of that stuff, it would be great to be able to go to a map BLM has and see exactly what's going on.”

Once compiled, the assessments indicated that livestock were responsible for roughly 72% of that degradation, while a combination of livestock and wild horses caused about 13%. Less than 1% resulted from wild horses alone.

And in Wyoming, the report found, only 28,855 of the almost 14 million acres of rangeland assessed by the BLM — that assessed acreage accounts for 80% of the state’s total — are failing due to horses, with or without livestock. But more than 6 million acres, many of which provide crucial habitat for the at-risk sage grouse, are failing because of livestock.

“The data is pretty clear and one-sided,” said Chad Hanson, director of the Wyoming Mustang Institute. “It's livestock that do the lion's share of damage to public land. But the agency's choice, especially in the last two years, has been to remove wild horses from public land as a way to compensate for the damage done by livestock.”

Under a deal with the Rock Springs Grazing Association made almost a decade ago, the BLM removed 3,540 wild horses, or two-thirds of the population, from five herd management areas in southwestern Wyoming in an effort to address some of the most degraded rangelands in the state.

The roundup, then the largest in BLM history, was praised by ranchers but incensed wild horse advocates. And the agency is working to authorize lowering those populations even further.

“I think, going forward, management practices have to change, and they have to be changed based on the available data,” Hanson said. “If it's cattle that damage public property, then its cattle numbers that have to be reduced.”