Report offers overview of Wyoming, from demographics to spending

Wyoming’s Economic Analysis Division on Tuesday released the 2021 edition of its “Just the Facts” report.

“Just the Facts” is a collection of statistics that give a rundown on Wyoming’s residents, its economy, its government and more.

The Economic Analysis Division draws on 50 different sources to compile the fact sheet. (It uses the most up-to-date statistics available, but some of the numbers haven’t been updated since 2019 or 2020.)

Here are some statistics that stand out. For the full report, visit the Economic Analysis Division’s website.

2021 statistics

Wyoming received the second-most federal highway money in 2021, at $486 per capita.

For years, Wyoming has struggled to sustain its roads on its own. In 2020, a report to Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) estimated the agency was underfunded by about $350 million a year.

In February 2022, the Wyoming Legislature failed to introduce a bill to raise the state fuel tax 15 cents. The money generated from that hike would have gone toward addressing WYDOT’s budget deficit.

Meanwhile, an infrastructure bill passed by Congress last year is set to allocate another $1.8 billion toward Wyoming’s highway system.

The rate of Wyoming’s state and local sales tax was 5.3% in 2021, coming in at 44th. Illinois had the highest sales tax rate, at 9.8%. The four states with no sales tax — Delaware, Montana, New Hampshire and Oregon — all tied for the lowest rate, of course.

2020 statistics

Wyoming had the third-highest percentage of men in 2020, at 51.0%. Alaska, which was 52% male that year, had the highest. Alabama had the lowest at 48.3%.

The percentage of people over age 25 with a high-school diploma in Wyoming was 93.8% — the fifth-highest in the country.

But the state trailed behind when it came to higher education. It had the ninth-lowest proportion of people over age 25 with a bachelor’s degree, at just 28.2%.

Health care coverage also stuck out. The proportion of people in Wyoming without health insurance in 2020 was 11.3%, the eighth most in the country. Texas had the highest overall, with 17.5% of its residents uninsured. Massachusetts had the lowest at 2.6%

Wyoming is one of 12 states in the country that hasn’t expanded its Medicaid program. The Wyoming Department of Health estimates expanding Medicaid would extend insurance to 10,000 Wyomingites who wouldn’t have it otherwise.

To date, all attempts by Wyoming lawmakers to expand Medicaid have failed — the latest being in February.

Lessons from across the state line: What Wyoming could learn from Montana's Medicaid expansion

2019 statistics

Compared to the rest of the country, Wyoming has spent a lot on its residents. In 2019, state and local government spending was $17,246 per captia. Alaska took first place, at $20,442 per capita. Idaho, which doled out $8,549 per capita, spent the least.

As of 2019, Wyoming had the highest suicide rate in the nation, at 29.3 per 100,000 people.

Suicide has been an epidemic in Wyoming for decades, one the state has been slow to address. In March, the Wyoming State Legislature voted to give allocate $2.1 million in federal relief money to expand the state’s suicide prevention hotlines to 24/7 services. (Exactly what that’ll look like, though, remains to be seen.)

Hotline services are expanding. The next challenge is keeping them for the long haul.

