Report: Wyoming dead last for bicycle, pedestrian safety

When bicyclist Geoff O’Gara came to his senses in the Lander emergency room, he couldn’t recall the incident that sent him to the pavement.

The experienced cyclist had been riding the main street of Wyoming’s 13th largest city — one with more than its share of cyclists — on the shoulder of a highway that lacked protected bicycle lanes. He recalls seeing a couple of pickups that August day, but none that seemed threatening.

No eyewitnesses came forward, O’Gara, a WyoFile board member, said. People only reported seeing others helping the dazed rider up from the highway, large bruises ripening on his face and shoulder.

Every indication to him and an emergency worker who responded — from the outline of the bruises to their location to a lack of scuffing on his clothes and bicycle — indicate that a truck's side-view mirror smacked O’Gara and sent him to the asphalt.

His case, however, wasn’t thoroughly investigated by police, O’Gara believes. Despite the forensic evidence, the official report simply noted that he fell off his bicycle, O’Gara told WyoFile.