Report: Wyoming ranks high nationally for children's well-being, except for physical health

Wyoming fell two positions in the education category, but the data for those scores was unchanged from the prior year.

In addition to ranking each state in the four sections, the report also compares how much progress has been made nationally over the last decade.

The good news: only one of the 16 scored metrics overall got worse between 2010 and 2019, and most saw improvement.

Everything from the percentage of children in poverty, to how many students graduate high school on time has seen some improvement in the last decade.

The only measure that got worse was the percentage of low-weight births, which increased by .2%.

But the numbers tell a different story for minority youth.

The national average for youth deaths per 100,000 is 25. For African American children, the rate is 38 per 100,000 people. For American Indian youth it’s 28 per 100,000 people.

The disparity follows access to health insurance. Nationally, 5% of children don’t have health insurance. For American Indian youth, it’s 13%.

The report does not provide state-level demographic data.