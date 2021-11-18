Report: Wyoming still lags behind on LGBTQ rights

Wyoming remains behind the curve when it comes to LGBTQ protections, according to a recent report from the Human Rights Campaign.

The organization’s annual Municipal Equality Index (MEI) scores U.S. cities on what they’ve done to recognize LGBTQ rights and fight sexual orientation and gender-based discrimination.

The index breaks this into five categories: non-discrimination laws; municipal employment benefits and protections; municipal services; law enforcement; and city leaderships’ commitment to LGBTQ rights.

This year, 110 of 504 sample cities earned a perfect 100 points. Back when the index started in 2012, that number was just 11.

The seven Wyoming municipalities included in the report averaged just 28 out of 100 points, however — less than half the national average of 67.

Cities that were scored included:

Casper—11

Cheyenne—16

Gillette—22

Jackson—62

Laramie—72

Sheridan—12

Rock Spring—0

Most of those numbers haven’t budged since last year. The exception was Jackson, which earned 10 more points compared to 2020 for appointing an LGBTQ liaison in its police department.

Casper earned seven of its 11 points for having non-discrimination protections for city staff. Four more were awarded for city leadership’s public positions on LGBTQ issues, and for efforts to pass pro-equality legislation.

Though Casper’s index score has been stagnant for years, that may soon change. In 2020, city council created a LGBTQ advisory board to recommend reforms and keep LGBTQ issues in the public eye.

Board members say the absence of protections contributes to anti-LGBTQ bigotry being an ongoing problem in Wyoming.

Just this summer, a Cheyenne biker bar drew outrage for selling T-shirts calling for violence against gay people. In Gillette, a transgender woman set to perform a magic show at the Campbell County Library was forced to cancel after threats from residents. Not long after that, a transgender woman was severely beaten in Casper.

Right now, the advisory board is pushing the city to officially outlaw LGBTQ-based discrimination.

The council passed two non-discrimination resolutions back in 2018, but those are effectively symbolic. For now, there are no consequences for breaking them.

