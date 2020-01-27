Reports: Missing Northern Arapaho woman found dead

Authorities have so far not provided any details, including when and where she was found, how she died or if foul play is suspected.

News of the discovery of Wagon's body first appeared on social media over the weekend. Despite asking for the public's help in finding Wagon, authorities have made no public announcement saying they found Wagon, as of 5 p.m. Monday.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs' Wind River Police Department is leading the investigation, according to Riverton Police Department spokesman Capt. Todd Byerly. He said he could not confirm any other details.

Wind River Police Department Chief Tony Larvie did not respond to two requests for comment on Monday.

Wagon's death comes as the missing and murdered Indigenous women crisis continues to garner more attention. While the true scope of the problem is unclear, Indigenous people face higher rates of sexual and physical violence.