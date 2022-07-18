Republican candidates for House District 44 diverge on social spending, 'fiscal responsibility'

House District 44, located in south Cheyenne, has teetered on the line between Democrat and Republican control in recent years. In 2018, Democrat Sara Burlingame won the seat with 51.6% of the vote. In 2020, Romero-Martinez beat Burlingame with 50.4% of the vote. (Burlingame is running again this year on the Democrat ticket).

But the major differences among the three Republican candidates vying for the district’s House seat center around how conservative their platforms are, particularly when it comes to spending money. The incumbent John Romero-Martinez describes himself as a moderate Republican and has advocated for spending money on social issues like health care access. His opponents, Tamara Trujillo and Michael Reyes, both consider themselves to be more fiscally conservative.

John Romero-MartinezRomero-Martinez has been District 44’s representative since 2021. He previously vied for the seat in 2016 and 2018.

“I have learned that it’s fast-paced, brutal, and a worthy honor,” he said of serving as his district’s representative.

If reelected, he said he would continue to focus on “preeminent issues” and “inalienable rights,” one of them being the right to life.

Abortion has been a big focus for Romero-Martinez during his time so far in the Legislature. He sponsored bills that would have banned abortions based on “selective reasons and disabilities” and made such abortions a felony punishable by up to 14 years in prison. Those bills didn’t make it into law. But he also co-sponsored House Bill 92 this past session, which became Wyoming’s trigger abortion ban.

Having passed the abortion trigger ban, Romero-Martinez said he thinks Wyoming still needs “to take better care of women and children” and “focus more on pregnancy resources centers.”

Religious freedom is also important to him; he sponsored the Religious Freedom Restoration Act in 2021 and 2022. The bill was meant to protect people’s ability to exercise their “religion or moral conscience.” It hasn’t made it into law.

Romero-Martinez diverges from his opponents on his stance toward social spending. He’s been a big proponent of Medicaid expansion, for example, and sponsored a Medicaid expansion bill in 2021. A similar bill in 2022 died before being considered in the Legislature.

Medicaid is a jointly funded state-federal health insurance program. The federal government would pay for 90% of expansion, while Wyoming would pay for the remaining 10%. Expansion would allow more people to be eligible for Medicaid health insurance.

Romero-Martinez said that, if reelected, he hopes to pursue legislation to improve temp worker minimum wage laws. He also wants to propose a resolution to commemorate past treaties that were “formative to the state of Wyoming,” such as the 1848 Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo.

During the 2022 legislative session, Romero-Martinez allegedly threatened the lives of Rep. Andi LeBeau, D-Riverton and Burlingame, who is now the executive director of Wyoming Equality.

“I’m just going to trust in the process,” Romero-Martinez said when asked if he felt the publicity around the alleged threats would hurt his prospects for reelection. “The people can decide.”

Tamara Trujillo

Tamara Trujillo, an office administrator at a trucking company, said she wants to focus on “fiscal responsibility and less social spending” if elected.

She worked for 13 years at the Hollyfrontier Corp., a petroleum refineries company, and attributes her skills in managing people and money from her time spent at the company.

“I feel I can bring that tightening of the belt a little bit with my experience,” she said.

This is Trujillo’s first time running for a seat in state government, but she said that she’s “always been interested in running for office.” She hadn’t intended to make a bid for a government post this year. But one day she was sitting outside of the Cathedral of St. Mary in Cheyenne and thought to herself, “Man, this world is crazy.”

“That’s what got me motivated,” she said.

She also wasn’t satisfied with the choice of candidates for district representative.

Trujillo and Romero-Martinez are actually cousins.

“Tamara and I both believe in healthy competition,” Romero-Martinez said when asked what he thought of running against a relative.

But their views are different. Trujillo said she’s “a lot more conservative” than Romero-Martinez when it comes to “fiscal responsibility.” She’s not a proponent of Medicaid expansion, for example. She’s worried that it could increase costs for taxpayers.

“I believe everyone should have medical care, but how we go about it, man, that’s a hard one,” she said. “There are a lot of people out there that can work, and I believe maybe we need to bring more companies into the state that will invest in their employees’ health insurance.”

But Trujillo said she doesn’t think Wyoming needs “extra funding from the federal government with strings attached.”

“We really need to focus on zero federal overreach.”

Trujillo said she thinks Wyoming needs to “invest more in our teachers and our classrooms rather than administrative costs.” She “100%” supports school choice and likes the idea of charter schools. She supports curriculum transparency. She’s not a proponent of critical race theory, although she said she doesn’t see it as a “major issue at the moment” in Wyoming; she considers blocking is now “as a preventative medicine.”

“There’s a lot of victimhood mentality,” she said. “Honestly, I don’t think any of us are victims of the system, for one, and I’m a Latina that has grown up in the state of Wyoming since 1977, which makes me a major minority.”

She said that she believes in the existence of racists, but not the existence of systemic racism.

“Teaching children to be victims of society is not a mentality that Americans should have.”

“In talking to the people in my community, their big deal is the economy and the cost of everything right now,” she said.

Michael Reyes

Truck driver Michael Reyes, who immigrated from Mexico and has lived in District 44 for about 20 years, said he decided to run because “there’s a lot of people saying that they’re going to do something that they don’t do.”

“I’m tired of lip service,” he said.

This is his first time running for a government seat.

If elected representative of District 44, Reyes said he would focus on abortion, foster care programs, gun rights and protecting the basic trades.

Reyes said he doesn’t support abortion “at all” and would seek to increase restrictions on the procedure.

“Life is something very sensitive, something that he would protect,” he said. “We don’t value it like we should.”

Wyoming’s abortion trigger ban is set to take effect by July 29th at the latest, 35 days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The trigger law would ban most abortions, but it has some exeptions for cases that involve rape or incest, or if the mother’s life is in danger. Some legislators want to get rid of those exemptions.

Although Reyes doesn’t support abortions, he also admitted that he’s not a doctor and would have to take a closer look at the legislation before deciding whether or not to support the exemptions.

“It’s definitely something that we have to sit down and discuss,” he said.

As a former foster child, improving foster care in Wyoming would also be a priority for Reyes.

“There are kids getting out of the foster care system without a driver’s license, which is really important to have in Wyoming,” he said. “They didn’t know how to fill out a job application, they were homeless.”

If elected, Reyes would support legislation that protects the second amendment. When it comes to gun safety, Reyes said Wyoming needs to better enforce gun regulations that it has now rather than adding more regulations. He also thinks that Wyoming needs “to bring gun safety education back into the schools.” He added that he thinks mass shootings are “a mental issue.”

“Overseas they use knives and machetes, in some places they use cars,” Reyes said.

“They’ll use whatever they can.”

Reyes thinks the incumbent’s voting record “is not solid,” particularly when it comes to Medicaid expansion.

“We need to look at all angles, what is it going to cost the state, what is it going to cost the taxpayers,” Reyes said.