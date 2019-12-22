Reservation high school students' film on missing and murdered Indigenous people wins award

Although they’ve screened the film a few times, the students aren’t finished with their work. The version they’ve shown is only about 10 minutes long. So in art teacher Tracey Wilcox’s film lab class, the group will continue to make some edits and hopefully add more interviews with families of victims to lengthen the final product for public release.

And the students said they have more ideas for films they’d like to start going forward – but they’re keeping those ideas to themselves for now.

“We learned a lot in the process of making it,” Wilcox said. “We didn’t know when we started this film what impact it would have.”

Wilcox said hearing and telling difficult stories was emotional for many students. It was also challenging to learn how to conduct interviews, for example. But in the end, she said the class has become closer because of the hard, emotional work, calling it a project of “love and friendship and hardships and healing.”

“We are spreading awareness by showing this documentary … (but) it takes a lot to get this far,” said junior Shylee Tillman.

The process – editing, shooting and interviewing – has also inspired some of the students to continue to pursue film-making in some form, group members said.