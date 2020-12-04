Resolution will let RV park residents stay until spring

JACKSON — Residents who have been fighting to remain at the Hoback RV Park until spring will be allowed to do so — with conditions.

Property managers said Thursday they have decided to extend leases through May, but water and sewer services will still need to be turned off by the end of the year. Tenants in the dozen affected RV slots can patch together temporary water and sewer with an outside company.

Most RV park residents were told last month that they would need to vacate the property by Dec. 31 because of a failing septic system that’s in violation of county and state environmental regulations.

Tenants, who said they had previously been told by owner Crowley Capital they would get to stay through May, expressed outrage at a winter move-out date because of the difficult logistics of moving an RV in the winter.

Some of the residents have lived there for more than 20 years and said it’s impossible to disconnect from the frozen ground for a clean move-out.

The announcement of the extension came Thursday afternoon in a press release from Hoback RV Park’s gmail account.