Rest area closure causes litter, excrement problem for community residents

“I understand people need to relieve themselves,” Skeen said. “My wife and I have spotted people relieving themselves (along our driveway) on our way back home during daylight. The other day there was a guy standing by the gate going to the bathroom. He was pretending to open the gate, with no key. I tell people not to do that. They give me sign language back.”

“There’s not much you can do,” Keen said, describing his attempts to thwart the outdoor potty enthusiasts.

Skeen said when he first noticed the piles of poop and used toilet paper on his driveway just east of the rest stop, he began cleaning the filth up himself.

Then, he got tired of it, thinking to himself he shouldn’t be the one to have to clean it up.

People pooping on the side of his road may be a direct result of the Orin Junction rest area being closed, he said, and he thinks the state ought to be cleaning up the messes, as people are obviously not cleaning up after themselves.