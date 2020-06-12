Rest stop closures show even the smallest budget cuts can have big impacts

“It's right down by the river, it's very nice,” said Cheryl Schneider, the town clerk. “I've utilized it before myself, when we've had big family get together ... It’s used a lot.”

But they’re also expensive, with maintenance costs ranging upwards of $70,000 per year just to keep the lights on, haul the trash and mow the grass. Those expenses represent low-hanging fruit at a time when Wyoming is expected to slash the cost of government by roughly 20 percent.

On Monday, WYDOT will officially close down nine of these rest areas around the state, with a 10th set to close in August, in an effort to slash roughly $790,000 per year from the agency’s budget. It’s a drop in the bucket, particularly given that the state is facing a revenue decline of $1.5 billion. Still, the closures are also an indicator of just how difficult even the smallest reductions in spending can potentially be.

Some communities have come to depend on their rest areas as a critical part of their economic development plans, even using them as a means to attract tourists into town. For years, the town of Chugwater’s economic development group has stationed volunteer greeters at the rest area in an attempt to lure people into town. A gas station sits just across the street, which travelers will often visit after the rest stop.