Restaurant receives warning from Health Department after refusing to follow health orders

This warning comes after a few visits from the health department, during which officials told Yates that Sanford’s could lose its liquor license for up to two weeks if the restaurant continued to defy the orders.

Yates told the Tribune Eagle in a previous interview that the possibility of losing his liquor license was confusing because Wyoming statutes related to public health orders only allow for a fine of up to $1,000 or up to a year in jail. After learning about what public entities have control over liquor licenses versus food licenses, he’s not surprised officials changed their course of action.

“They (the health department) control the food part, and City Council controls the alcohol part,” he added. “So what I feel personally is that they came at me in a different direction because I don’t think they felt like they had the entire power to go through the liquor.”

Currently, the city cannot take action on noncomplying bars, restaurants or other entities with liquor licenses until it’s time for the license to be renewed, which happens each year. It can only consider those violations of law or code at the time of renewal. However, an ordinance was introduced Monday that would allow City Council to suspend or revoke a business’s liquor license if it does not comply with state laws or city code.