Restaurants, bars start to prepare for return to 'normal' as restrictions lift next week

Restaurants and bars in Wyoming are preparing to go back to “normal” after Gov. Mark Gordon announced Monday that all COVID-19 restrictions pertaining to them will be lifted on March 16.
The announcement comes as cases and hospitalization rates are on the decline in Wyoming, following a peak in November that prompted the statewide mask mandate to be enacted in December.
Gordon has yet to release the orders themselves, so the details are still unknown. But his news release Monday said all restrictions on bars, restaurants, theaters and gyms will be lifted to allow those businesses to “resume normal operations.”
That means businesses themselves will decide whether to require masks or limit the number of people who can be seated together. It will be up to business owners and employees to enforce those rules.
Most customers have been compliant with the statewide requirements, restaurant managers said, with a few vocal exceptions. Emily Madden, a manager at the Crowbar and Grill in Laramie, said people who take issue with the restaurant requiring people to wear masks inside will usually just leave to find someplace that doesn’t enforce the rule.
The restrictions end March 16, meaning businesses have a week to decide how to move forward. Racca’s Pizzeria Napoletana manager Victoria Tillitt said Monday’s announcement came as a relief after a year of adapting to ever-changing public health orders, but that the Casper location’s management has to check with its owners, based in Colorado, before making any changes. She’s excited to bring tables back out that have been in storage for months and to open bar seats up for customers.
Ben Gruner, co-owner of Gruner Brothers Brewing in Casper, said he’ll likely leave the choice to wear masks at work up to his staff members.
“I'm pretty sure the staff will be pretty excited to remove them because it's really hard to work in them,” Gruner said. “It gets hot, it pulls on your ears, they can’t hear you as well. People can't see your smile, that sort of affects your tips if you're a server certainly.”
Kendall Miller, a manager at Branding Iron in downtown Casper, said she’s personally looking forward to not having to wear a mask while at work. She’s a little worried that lifting the order now will stem the positive progress the state has made, but says that with a younger staff in general she’s not as nervous about them becoming sick.
In Laramie, the Crowbar closed its doors for seven weeks to save on costs during the already-slow winter season. After reopening in February, Madden said they’ve been seeing more tourists coming through, and she worries that people from nearby Colorado will start coming up to Laramie to get away from their state’s mask mandate (recently extended for another 30 days).
Increasing rates of vaccinations across the state also give restaurant workers a little more protection in going back to work under pre-pandemic conditions. More than 100,000 people in Wyoming have received at least one dose, and around 60,000 have been fully inoculated.
But distribution in phase 1c, which includes hospitality workers like restaurant and bar employees, has not begun in many counties. In Natrona County, for example, the health department is still working on vaccinating those in priority groups of the previous phase.
Madden said after the restrictions are lifted, the health and safety of their staff will remain the management’s top priority. A good amount of the Crowbar’s staff have gotten at least their first doses, after hearing by word-of-mouth that they were available at Walgreens. But by the time things go back to “normal,” they still won’t have the protection of the second shot.
According to the Wyoming Department of Health, local county health departments are responsible for letting employers know when their staffs are eligible for the vaccine. Madden said they hadn’t heard anything from Albany County. Similarly, none of the Casper business owners or managers the Star-Tribune spoke with Monday had heard any word from the Casper-Natrona County Health Department about vaccinations for staff.
"What happens if things get worse? What do we do then?" Madden asked. "Hopefully things don't get worse, but... restaurant workers are tired. I hope that as things open all the way back up, that customers are gentle with us."