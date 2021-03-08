Restaurants, bars start to prepare for return to 'normal' as restrictions lift next week

Increasing rates of vaccinations across the state also give restaurant workers a little more protection in going back to work under pre-pandemic conditions. More than 100,000 people in Wyoming have received at least one dose, and around 60,000 have been fully inoculated.

But distribution in phase 1c, which includes hospitality workers like restaurant and bar employees, has not begun in many counties. In Natrona County, for example, the health department is still working on vaccinating those in priority groups of the previous phase.

Madden said after the restrictions are lifted, the health and safety of their staff will remain the management’s top priority. A good amount of the Crowbar’s staff have gotten at least their first doses, after hearing by word-of-mouth that they were available at Walgreens. But by the time things go back to “normal,” they still won’t have the protection of the second shot.

According to the Wyoming Department of Health, local county health departments are responsible for letting employers know when their staffs are eligible for the vaccine. Madden said they hadn’t heard anything from Albany County. Similarly, none of the Casper business owners or managers the Star-Tribune spoke with Monday had heard any word from the Casper-Natrona County Health Department about vaccinations for staff.