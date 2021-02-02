Riverton alum Easton Paxton 2nd at Sea Best Invitational for N.C. State

North Carolina State senior Easton Paxton, a graduate of Riverton High, finished second at the Sea Best Invitational on Tuesday in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

Paxton, who began the tournament with back-to-back rounds of 68, carded a 2-over 72 on Tuesday to finish with a 2-under 208, one stroke back of North Florida's Nicholas Gabrelcik. Paxton had a double-bogey and three bogeys on the front nine before finishing with two birdies and seven pars on the back nine Tuesday.