Riverton alum Easton Paxton 2nd at Sea Best Invitational for N.C. State

North Carolina State senior Easton Paxton, a graduate of Riverton High, finished second at the Sea Best Invitational on Tuesday in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
Paxton, who began the tournament with back-to-back rounds of 68, carded a 2-over 72 on Tuesday to finish with a 2-under 208, one stroke back of North Florida's Nicholas Gabrelcik. Paxton had a double-bogey and three bogeys on the front nine before finishing with two birdies and seven pars on the back nine Tuesday.
Paxton was a four-time state individual champion (2013-16) at Riverton and led the Wolverines to four Class 4A team titles.
Jack Nowlin
Sports Editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
