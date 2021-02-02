 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Riverton alum Easton Paxton 2nd at Sea Best Invitational for N.C. State
View Comments
MEN'S COLLEGE GOLF

Riverton alum Easton Paxton 2nd at Sea Best Invitational for N.C. State

{{featured_button_text}}

North Carolina State senior Easton Paxton, a graduate of Riverton High, finished second at the Sea Best Invitational on Tuesday in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

Paxton, who began the tournament with back-to-back rounds of 68, carded a 2-over 72 on Tuesday to finish with a 2-under 208, one stroke back of North Florida's Nicholas Gabrelcik. Paxton had a double-bogey and three bogeys on the front nine before finishing with two birdies and seven pars on the back nine Tuesday.

Paxton was a four-time state individual champion (2013-16) at Riverton and led the Wolverines to four Class 4A team titles.

Easton Paxton headshot 2020-21

Paxton
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: A message about local journalism from State Journal Executive Editor Jason Adrians

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News