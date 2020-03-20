Riverton circuit court judge releases jail inmates over virus

When running up to 40 people above capacity, as occurred over the winter, some inmates are relegated to “boats,” which are plastic platforms with mats on them that can be placed in the recreation room or elsewhere.

“If there’s an outbreak and they have to quarantine,” said Gerard, “I think there’s only six or eight isolation cells” that could be used to contain the virus, but are being used for regular purposes now.

“Then you’d have to move people somewhere else — and if the jail’s full, you can’t do it.”

Sheriff Lee said staff would quarantine an infected inmate within the jail, not outside of it.

Roberts said he used three different reasoning methods to send people home. The first method was the inmate’s proximity to the end of his or her sentence, coupled with the nature of the crime.

“There are people who got sentences discharged because they were close to the end of their terms anyway, and the risk of harm, or health risk, inside the jail by having an overcrowded situation outweighed the risk to the community by the release,” he said.

Thirteen inmates had their sentences pronounced “sufficient” by the judge and were released on Wednesday.