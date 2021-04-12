Riverton Middle School student names new supercomputer

A Riverton Middle School student picked the name for one of the world's fastest supercomputers, winning a statewide competition that featured more than 200 submissions.
"Derecho" will not be operational until early 2022. However, when it is functional, it is slated to rank within the top 25 fastest supercomputers globally and help researchers study the effects that hurricanes, earthquakes, climate change and solar storms have on society, according to a news release by the University of Wyoming and the National Center for Atmospheric Research, which is based in Boulder, Colorado.
The name translates to "directly ahead" or "right" in Spanish, and it also refers to a type of storm. Cael Arbogast, a student at Riverton Middle School, picked the name "because a derecho is an intense, widespread and fast-moving windstorm that travels long and great distances bringing many storms with it," he wrote in his submission.
"This new supercomputer has to move at fast speed for everybody to use all across the country," he wrote. "I thought this name would be a good fit provided that lots of scientists and others will be using this computer all across the country and for weather all throughout the world."
In February, Hewlett Packard Enterprise won a $35 million to $40 million bid to contribute Derecho to the supercomputer center in Cheyenne. Derecho will be 3.5 times faster than the current existing computers at the NCAR-Wyoming Supercomputing Center, theoretically performing 19.87 quadrillion calculations per second.
Ed Synakowski, vice president for research and economic development at the University of Wyoming, called the name ideal in a news release.
"Cael's suggestion projects intensity, directionality, connectedness and complexity," he said. "The name immediately conveys that one is talking about a machine that is exciting and purposeful. The students stepped up beautifully in offering this and other great candidate names for this new system."
NCAR partners with Wyoming schools to emphasize scientific research and the importance of science, technology, engineering and mathematics careers.
The NCAR-Wyoming Supercomputing Center opened in 2012 and has aided the work of thousands of researchers from hundreds of universities and other institutions around the world.
The facility’s existing supercomputer, named Cheyenne, is over three times faster than its predecessor, which was named Yellowstone.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.