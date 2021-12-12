Riverton one of two US airports to grow passengers in 2020

RIVERTON — Only two airports in the continental United States gained passengers during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, state officials said this week: Riverton’s and Sheridan’s.

Both airports are part of Wyoming’s new Capacity Purchase Agreement program, which was created to help communities that were at risk of losing air service.

It was the CPA that allowed Riverton’s passenger totals to rise last year, Wyoming Department of Transportation Aeronautics Division administrator Brian Olsen told the legislature’s Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Committee this week.

“All the main line carriers (are) slashing routes to markets that are similar-sized to our Wyoming markets,” Olsen said. “So, fortunately, we have the CPA. We’ve been able to secure those resources and keep them providing critical air service to Wyoming.”

The CPA lasts 10 years, with re-negotiation scheduled to take place every three years. In Riverton, Olsen said the agreement for fiscal year 2021 involved a state grant of $1.04 million and a local match of about $420,000. But the state was able to put $580,000 in federal coronavirus relief toward the state and local portion, Olsen said, and Wyoming recovered almost $470,000 of its CPA expenses this year at CWRA.

“We’ve dramatically reduced the cost per passenger to fly out of those airports, even in the middle of the pandemic,” he said. “From that perspective, the CPA has been quite successful.”

Riverton enplaned 7,448 people in 2020, down slightly from 2019 (7,506) but up when compared to 2018 (7,297), according to WyDOT.

In 2021, enplanements continued to increase at CWRA, and by September the total exceeded 10,000 for the first time in years, meaning the facility is again fully eligible for construction funding through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program.

