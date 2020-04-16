Riverton police shoot man who fired at officers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Riverton police exchanged gunfire with a man who barricaded himself inside a home, wounding the man in the process, authorities said.

In a statement released Wednesday evening, Riverton police said the man was being medically treated. It did not offer details about his injuries.

The incident began at about 1 p.m. Wednesday when police said they responded to the 1400 block of Aspen Drive for a hit-and-run call. Officer tried to contact a person suspected to be involved in the hit-and-run.

That suspect, identified only as a 56-year-old Riverton resident, barricaded himself into a home. Police said they evacuated the neighborhood.

Police say the suspect fired first and officers returned fire. A teenager who lives next door told the Star-Tribune she heard about 20 shots and glass breaking. Those shots occurred, the teen said, after police had tried to contact the man. She believed police had returned fire after the man shot at them.

Phyllis Penzien, who lives two houses down, was heading home just before the shooting when she was told to leave the area. Soon after that, shots rang out. She also said she heard about 20 shots, adding that she had seen the man who lives there earlier in the day unloading items from his SUV.