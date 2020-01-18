Riverton resident remembers blizzard of 1949

Soon it was time for bed. The roof in the over the small house was so poor that snow had blown inside and piled on Mr. and Mrs. Castor’s bed.

“When they went to bed they removed six or eight washtubs of snow on the top of their bed,” Strube said. “The three of us boys (the high school seniors) sat in front of the stove with our feet in it. The rest of us tried to rest in the small living room with what little heat came from the stove. The four Castor kids slept in the other bedroom.”

All four of the Castor children were of adult age, although Strube recalled that the sons appeared to have a developmental disability that limited their speech.

“There were 16 of us in there. It was cozy,” he joked.

A stack of firewood got the group through the night. The snow was so intense, and unremitting through the night, that there was no possibility of even seeing the small outhouse, much less getting to it.

“When we needed to go to the bathroom, we just went right outside,” Strube said. “If you got 10 feet from the house you couldn’t see anything.”

The next morning, the storm continued. The party of 16 needed food.