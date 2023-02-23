Wyoming began to dig itself out of a mammoth blizzard on Thursday.
Multiple highways have reopened, though travel remained difficult as roads were still covered in snow and ice.
After nearly the entire stretch of Interstate 25 closed on Wednesday, the highway reopened Thursday morning between Casper and Cheyenne. However, a stretch north of Casper remained closed as of 9 a.m.
Interstate 90 also reopened between Sheridan and Gillette.
More closures were still in effect in southern Wyoming. Interstate 80 was shut down between Rock Springs and Laramie. The eastbound lanes were still closed from Rock Springs to the Wyoming-Utah border while the westbound lanes were shut down from Laramie to Cheyenne.
While the heavy snows of Tuesday and Wednesday have ended, the cold front left behind arctic temperatures. Lows in Casper, for example, fell to nearly 20 degrees below zero on Thursday morning.
Relatively warmer weather is expected by Saturday.
PHOTOS: Blizzard batters Casper
Blizzard
Snow blankets downtown Casper on Wednesday. A massive blizzard caused closures around the city. Natrona County schools went virtual, while many businesses and nonprofits opted to shut their doors.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Blizzard
A blizzard causes road closures in Casper on Wednesday. Poor visibility and big snow drifts made travel dangerous to impossible.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Blizzard
Snow falls over Casper during a blizzard Wednesday.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Blizzard
A snowplow runs through Casper on Wednesday. City road workers tried to keep main roads open even as heavy snow fell.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Blizzard
A sign warns drivers of highway closures in Natrona County on Wednesday.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Blizzard
A snowplow contends with a blizzard Wednesday in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Blizzard
Snow blankets downtown Casper on Wednesday.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Blizzard
Snow blankets downtown Casper on Wednesday.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Blizzard
Snow blankets downtown Casper on Tuesday.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
