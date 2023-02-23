Wyoming began to dig itself out of a mammoth blizzard on Thursday.

Multiple highways have reopened, though travel remained difficult as roads were still covered in snow and ice.

After nearly the entire stretch of Interstate 25 closed on Wednesday, the highway reopened Thursday morning between Casper and Cheyenne. However, a stretch north of Casper remained closed as of 9 a.m.

Interstate 90 also reopened between Sheridan and Gillette.

More closures were still in effect in southern Wyoming. Interstate 80 was shut down between Rock Springs and Laramie. The eastbound lanes were still closed from Rock Springs to the Wyoming-Utah border while the westbound lanes were shut down from Laramie to Cheyenne.

While the heavy snows of Tuesday and Wednesday have ended, the cold front left behind arctic temperatures. Lows in Casper, for example, fell to nearly 20 degrees below zero on Thursday morning.

Relatively warmer weather is expected by Saturday.

